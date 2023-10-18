Guinness Record for world's longest dosa to be attempted next month An attempt at setting a Guinness Record for the longest dosa in the world will be made during the upcoming World Food India event to be held in Delhi /food/discover/guinness-record-worlds-longest-dosa-2023-111697616310574.html 111697616310574 story

An attempt at setting a Guinness Record for the longest dosa in the world will be made during the upcoming World Food India event to be held in Delhi. About 60 to 80 chefs will be working together to create a millet dosa over 100 feet long, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a release.

Briefing the media on the second edition of World Food India 2023 in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said the event in India is an effort towards projecting the potential of the sector before global stakeholders.

Minister Patel said that so far 23 States and United Territories and exhibitors from 16 countries have consented to participate in the event, and more stakeholders are likely to be onboarded in the run-up to the event.

The second edition of the global mega food event, World Food India 2023, is being organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) from November 3-5, 2023 at Pragati Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on November 3, in the presence of Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

President Draupadi Murmu will present the valedictory address on November 5. The Netherlands will be the 'Partner Country' in this edition of World Food India, while Japan and Vietnam are 'Focus Countries'.

An experiential food street, curated by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, promises to be the chief attraction for food enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Spread over 3 Zones, it will boast sustainable food with a focus on or millets; pavilions showcasing regional cuisines from all corners of the country, street food as well as food from the royal culinary heritage of India.

To celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023, an installation of 50,000 tetra-pack containers of millet beverages will be created and distributed to underprivileged children.

The visitors who would visit over three days will also be treated to cultural programs, including dance and musical performances.

