Gastro-tourism and food provenance to drive dining trends, says report

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 was released in Mumbai last month. It’s an expert-led survey of India’s diverse culinary aspects marked by dining trends, home cooking and gastro-tourism. “The traditional plate, once dictated primarily by seasonality and local bounty, is now being driven by a quest for flavour,” notes Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of the culinary consulting brand Perfect Bite Consulting and curating editor of the report.

The ‘quest for flavour’ spans food provenance, better quality homegrown chocolates and bespoke cocktails. Food provenance will translate into ingredient-driven menus for both food and drinks. This include farm-to-fork or farm-to-bar experiences and a greater shift toward hyperlocal produce as well techniques. Restaurants like NAAR by chef Prateek Sadhu in Kasauli and Palash by chef Amninder Sandhu in Maharashtra are a few recent examples of places championing provenance.

These restaurants are also driving the trend of gastro-tourism. Enthusiastic foodies want to experience a place through its local dishes, drinks and ingredients. “Experts forecast that 92.3% travellers will join culinary site tours to enrich their travels through authentic culinary encounters,” according to the report. As for drinks, there will a bigger platform for Indian-origin spirits as Indian bars created dedicated menus featuring these bottles.

With the rising curiosity about provenance and Indian-origin ingredients as well as a steady shift towards health-conscious diets, ghee has emerged as a hot favourite. Make way for reimagined ghee-infused delicacies and perhaps even ghee-washed cocktails.

The change in dining goes beyond the plate. As more women enter hospitality and lead kitchens as well as bars, they will play a ‘pivotal role’ in the culinary landscape of India, says the report. The proof lies in the gradual growth of women-led food businesses. There are many award-winning places run by women. This year Asia’s 50 Best named Masque as the best restaurant in India and its co-founder is Aditi Dugar. One of Bengaluru’s most innovative restaurants, Navu, is run by Kanishka Sharma and Pallavi Menu. Omo Cafe, one of Gurugram’s most experiential vegetarian restaurants, is co-owned by chef Vanshika Bhatia.