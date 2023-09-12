Pick up delicacies for Ganesh Chaturthi at these stores Get your fill of modak and new-age mithais in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa /food/discover/ganesh-chaturthi-buy-modak-mithai-111694509598205.html 111694509598205 story

Ganesh Chaturthi is exactly a week from now, and for those who look forward to most things food, it could mean just one thing: modaks. Here’s where to get your fill of these delicacies along with delicious new-age mithais.

Ganpati Collection, Bombay Sweet Shop, Mumbai

Bombay Sweet Shop’s limited-edition Ganpati Collection with a range of unique modaks and laddoos promise an indulgent affair. Their modern-meets-nostalgia menu has Chocolate Fudge Modak filled with rich chocolate ganache and peanut brittle; and there’s the Puran Poli Modak with saffron peda, stuffed with puran poli filling for a delightful twist on tradition. For those who love Jim Jams biscuits, the Coconutty Khubani Modak with home-made khubani (apricot jam) is a must-try. If you prefer laddus, put together an assorted bok of Aai's Poha Laddu which has flattened rice rolled with almonds, pistachios, cashews and roasted besan, and Nolen Gur & Coconut Kheer Kadam wrapped in desiccated coconut. Their Mighty Motichur Laddu with besan, ghee, sugar, and saffron is a classic. But, if you want to stick to the absolute must-have, get the traditional Ukdiche modak which is rice flour stuffed with coconut and jaggery. It's best served with a smidgen of ghee on top.

Available to order until September 29 across Mumbai.

Contact: +91 9136192636

Assorted Modaks, Anand Sweets, Bengaluru

This sweet shop has an interesting selection of mithai-inspired modaks. Choose from the rich and creamy Mava Modak, made with condensed milk solids (mava/khoya), sugar and a hint of cardamom with a filling of dry fruits and nuts. Their crispy Boondi Modak is a traditional Indian sweet crafted from deep-fried chickpea flour pearls (boondi) and sugar. For a tropical twist, opt for the Coconut Modak made with a flavorful gulkand filling and grated coconut. Then there’s the good old Kaju Modak, prepared with cashews and sugar, and filled with nuts. This collection of modaks are available in specially curated gift boxes.

Available to order across Bengaluru via Zomato and Swiggy

Contact: +91 6360758651

Millet Modak Hampers, Taj Fort Aguada, Goa

If you’re looking for regional variations of modaks, Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa has hampers that pay homage to the culinary heritage of Paschim (western) Maharashtra and Khandeshi area in the north (of the state). Keeping the International Year of the Millets as their central theme, their modaks are made with jowar, bajra, and ragi. The choice of ingredients also signify that they grow in the northern and western regions of Maharashtra.

Contact: 083266 83333

