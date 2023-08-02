Try this grated fruit hack for a light and refreshing dessert This fun treat needs only three ingredients–frozen fruit, condensed milk and a crunchy topping /food/discover/frozen-fruit-grated-hack-recipe-social-media-111690954877006.html 111690954877006 story

A grated peach dessert (left) and an orange pistachio shaved ice dish (right) are sweet treats that can be made using the frozen fruit hack. (@carolinagelen, @littlefatboyfrankie, Instagram)

There’s nothing better than enjoying a scoop of ice cream after dinner. However, the creamy dessert can be too heavy, especially after a big meal. Instead, try something refreshing that only takes one ingredient and two minutes to make. A recent social media trend involves grating frozen fruit and garnishing it with nuts, or a sweetener like honey, for the perfect post-meal dessert.

The icy treat is similar to a popular Korean dessert called bingsu, which is made out of shaved ice or frozen milk and often topped with red bean paste, condensed milk and fresh fruit. However, while bingsu requires a block of ice, this hack requires only a couple of pieces of fruit and a sweetener.

The trend started when food creator Frankie Gaw (@littlefatboyfrankie) posted a video on Instagram in April showing how he grated frozen strawberries into a bowl, drizzled condensed milk, topped it with crushed peanuts and sesame, and turned it into a tasty treat. The reel garnered over 150 lakh views and 600 thousand likes.

After his first attempt at creating the shaved strawberry treat, Frankie Gaw shared another recipe using the same technique. Last month, he made orange pistachio ice by grating frozen (and peeled) oranges. “I’m trying not to be the saved ice guy but this was too good not to share,” he wrote in the caption.

The trend also started gaining more traction when it was attempted by vegan food content creator Carolina Gelen (@carolinagelen) in a reel posted on 13 July. The video shows Gelen grating frozen peaches over a bowl of whipped cream and garnishing with maple syrup and pistachios, creating a dish with creamy and crunchy flavours. The reel garnered over 74 lakh views and more than 190 thousand likes.

The dessert has endless possibilities, and can be created using any fruit like frozen mangoes, pineapples, or even mosambi for a citrusy twist. To learn more about this sweet treat, take a look at this video:

