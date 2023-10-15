When teaching is on the menu Chefs and food historians are now trying to educate, inform and create a taste for diverse culinary habits through immersive workshops and classes /food/discover/food-workshops-dining-workshops-111697341148697.html 111697341148697 story

In March, I sat down to a yele-oota (meal served on a banana leaf) at The Courtyard in Bengaluru that was the culmination of a chef residency, “Rooted in Community”, conducted by Spudnik Farms. The meal focused on indigenous tubers—like dhave kona (white yam), jhaad kannaga (plectranthus rotundifolius) and mudali (colocasia)—that were part of produce boxes delivered to subscribers. It opened up a world of ingredients and possibilities for the home cooks, diners and box subscribers who attended.

“While there is curiosity about indigenous crops, awareness remains low,” says Sumeet Kaur, founder, Spudnik Farms, a collective of small organic farmers across Karnataka. “This residency gave rise to ‘Cooking with Friends’, a platform to facilitate interactions between those who cook, to learn about indigenous vegetables and how they can be used. It’s about sharing our passion for sustainability and indigenous foods,” she adds.

The platform has seen Chef Nayantara Menon Bagla, a functional nutrition coach, make cooking more accessible for novices, teaching them how to clean local soppus (greens), blend flavours and build simple meal prep. Chef Taiyaba Ali, a consultant chef and writer, challenged the stereotype that meat dominates Lakhnawi cuisine and taught participants four main bases for vegetable kebabs. Chef Pranav Ullal, baker and founder of Loafer & Co, took the pizza route, creating dough with Paigambari, an ancient grain with roots in the Indus Valley Civilisation. Each session had 20 participants.

It was during the pandemic that food communities began to form organically as people went back to discovering their culinary roots, leading to initiatives that document micro-cuisines or give academic insights into food, from the history of native rice varieties to the many uses of locally available ingredients, and more. Brands in the food and beverage sector and professionals in tangential fields of research and writing have begun creating interactive platforms to connect with consumers and food enthusiasts.

Srijata Sengupta and Priya Joshi, co-founders of foodwize, curate dining experiences in Bengaluru. They have held six dining events, titled ‘Pop-Ups with a Purpose’, so far, each with 20-25 participants, anchored to a specific theme. These are two-hour learning and dining experiences for retail and corporate consumers, where participants learn about sustainable food systems and are equipped to think about eating well while protecting biodiversity, livelihoods and cultures. “We are reminding people that food is our richest multi-sensorial experience,” says Joshi. In June, they began a monthly foodwize webinar series that focuses on practical aspects, such as how to read food labels on packaged foods, etc.

During the pandemic, Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, culinary chronicler and consultant, anchored an online interactive series, #SpiceChroniclesWithRMG, with experts from each state talking about their food and spices. Ghildiyal, who also offers a culinary chronicling course, has conceptualised, curated and edited the first edition of Stories Of Indian Food, an archiving journal project. The first journal on chutney is a compilation of stories, memories and recipes from kitchens across India, put together with the help of more than 150 culinary chroniclers. “Alongside archiving knowledge, we are also in the process of decoding age-old secrets of taste, flavour and culinary wisdom behind this essential Indian condiment,” Ghildiyal says.

A foodwize ‘Pop-Up with a Purpose’ session.

I attended two online workshops in the “Studying Food” series organised by Kurush Dalal, archaeologist, historian and culinary anthropologist, and used a technique taught regularly to chronicle my own cuisine. Dalal’s advice was to speak to one’s family generation-wise, going back to the oldest to understand how they experienced everyday food. Simple but insightful.

Pankhuri Agrawal, founder of Yayavr (nomad in Hindi), a community for people interested in the history and culture of food in India, believes there is a desire to tell our own stories.

In May, Yayavr started online classes for beginners, with sessions on how to effectively pre-read academic books on food— analysing the table of contents to understand their structure or scanning the bibliography for suggestions on further reading before even deciding to read the whole text; and a session on challenges in reading and writing about food across multiple languages. The 62 participants over eight sessions so far have included archivists, artists, chefs, food bloggers, journalists, academics, counsellors, software professionals, lawyers, editors and homemakers.

Additionally, events like The Locavore’s Wild Food Festival, Nilgiris Wild Food Festival and Matters of Taste writing initiative by Serendipity Arts Festival go beyond food and drink being a one-time experience. They are aimed are creating a more informed customer, who can make smarter consumer decisions and in the long run contribute to the holistic growth of the sector.

The hope: that such initiatives can create a love of diverse food cultures and build an appreciation for food beyond what’s tasty and convenient.

Ruth Dsouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.

