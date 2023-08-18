A menu for Manipur and a wild food festival Three food events to whet your appetite in the weekend and week ahead /food/discover/food-events-festivals-mumbai-pune-goa-august-2023-111692345375179.html 111692345375179 story

A festival celebrating wild foods

Get to know wild foods of Maharashtra, and produce from the Western Ghats at the annual Wild Food Festival at Don Bosco Hospitality in Mumbai. There will be a display of about 150 herbs, fruits and vegetables; tastings along with tea; a dinner spread of local dishes; panel discussions and so much more. The festival is the brainchild of The Locavore that champions local cuisines through stories and events, and the social venture OOO Farms.

Date: August 27, Sunday

Place: Don Bosco Hospitality, Mumbai

Buy tickets: ooofarms.com/products/wild-food-festival-2023-ticket

Price: ₹1250 per person

A meal to help Manipur

Goa-based Manipuri chef Maia Laifungbam will be preparing a thali with beloved dishes from her state for a pop-up on Saturday. The menu features traditional specialities, like kangmet (potatoes with roasted chilli and mustard oil), ooti (lentils cooked with fresh bamboo shoot), kanghou (black gram and eggplant stir fry), eromba (fermented bamboo shoot and ridge gourd in fermented fish sauce), black rice pudding, and more. The thali will be served at the restaurant Mahé Goa in Anjuna. All the proceeds from the meal will be directed towards Manipur relief.

Date: August 20, Saturday

Place: Mahé Goa, Anjuna, Goa

Price: ₹1500 per person

For enquiries / reservations, call 919765874858 and 9834197106

A visit from Dubai

One of Dubai’s most celebrated modern Indian restaurants, Avatara, will be in Conrad Pune next week. The gastronomic experience is in collaboration with Conosh, an experiential events company that organises cooking workshops and unique food pop-ups. The one Michelin-starred Avatara will offer a pure vegetarian fare, without onion and garlic, with a contemporary twist in an extravagant 12-course dinner.

Date: August 24 and 25, Thursday and Friday

Place: Conrad Pune

Price: ₹9449 with taxes per person

For enquiries/reservations, call 02067456745 and 9168603850