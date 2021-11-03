Food and booze hampers for last minute Diwali gifting

A multi-city gifting guide that includes wine hampers, gourmet ingredients, traditional mithais as well as gourmet sweets.

DELHI NCR

Bhawan

Beetroot shakkar para, besan laddoo poppers and panjiri granola from Delhi’s contemporary mithai and snacks shop Bhawan is perfect for your grazing table. Apart from food, throw in a box of eco-friendly fire crackers that are embedded with seeds, like coriander and onion, for a complete festive experience.

To buy, visit bhawandelhi.com

Price: Starts from ₹225

BIRA's ice box

Bira ice box. (Photo: shop.bira91.com)

If you stay in Delhi NCR or Gurugram, head over to the Bira 91 Merch Store in Cyber Hub. They have festive game sets and a quirky Blonde Summer Lager Ice Cooler Box. For friends or family who prefer booze over mithai, stock up the cooler box with beer bottles, hand it over to them (as a gift) and say cheers.

To buy, visit Bira 91 Merch Store, Cyber Hub, Gurugram

Price of the ice cooler is ₹ 4499 (currently at 10% off)

Andaaz Delhi

A hamper from Andaz Delhi.

From spices, artisanal chocolates to gin and rosé, Andaaz Delhi has curated 10 Diwali hampers by sourcing treats from homegrown brands. The smallest box contains herbs, spices and tea and the lavish alcohol hamper has vodka, wine, chocolates and more. Each comes with toran, diyas or candles.

To buy, contact +91 8588804222 / +91729097876 or visit Andaaz Delhi

Price: Starts from ₹2500

MUMBAI

Bombay Sweet Shop



The mithai shop that reimagined Indian sweets and gave them a modern twist—think caramel patissa bars and kaju marzipan bon bons—introduces a whole range of Diwali hampers. Apart from the crowd-favourite chocolate butterscotch bars, they have assorted mithai boxes with barfis, laddoos and pedas. To elevate your gift, add their chocolate-butterscotch candle or a pack of playing cards with quirky art.

To buy, visit The Bombay Sweet Shop in Byculla or order online on bombaysweetshop.com

Price: Starts from ₹600

Perch

The coffee and wine bar in Bandra has a hamper perfect for wine lovers. There's a bottle of red from Jacob’s Creek Double Barrel Shiraz paired with three types of cheeses from Kumaon’s Darima Farms. There are olives and herb sourdough crackers and marinated olives for a complete experience. Pear and vanilla jam, port wine marinated mejdool dates and apple and cinnamon chips add a sweet note.

To buy, call on +9198208 93375

Price: Starts from ₹5500

Origin

For health conscious family and friends, the gourmet grocery shop has a selection of artisanal honey, spices, fresh and dry fruits. You can also customise the hamper with options like Hass Avacado, Baked Methi Matri, White Truffle and Mushroom to fill the pantry.

To buy, call on 02268508888,+918591720930,+91 8591720929

Price: Starts from ₹1800

BENGALURU

Swizzle

The DIY cocktail kit brand has the ultimate hamper for a long drunken Diwali night. The big box of booze has three fresh cocktail kits, wine glasses, ice tong and jigger. In the spirit of the festival, they have included chocolates and a pack of playing cards too.

To buy, visit @swizzle_india on Instagram

Price ₹1,299.00

The Oberoi

Their decadent hampers contain hand-rolled chocolates, freshly baked cookies, home made mithais and almond-butterscotch cake. In the festival of more-is-more, they have a lavish selection.

To buy, visit @theoberoibengaluru on Instagram.

Price ₹895

Lavonne Cafe

The premium patisserie has crafted a box of 12 chocolate bon bons by playing with flavours like pistachio, raspberry and mango. As an ode to kaju katli, there’s a delish cashew ganache praline.

To buy, visit @lavonnecafe on Instagram

Price ₹1000/- plus tax.