Five niche tableware brands that exude warmth

The long months of isolation taught values of togetherness. And, there’s nothing more joyful than sharing a meal with friends and family after everyone has been double vaxxed. As the season of festivals and parties is about to commence, start the planning by adding a touch of style with stunning table ware.

From the hills

White Hills Studio

Nandita Aron, the founder of White Hills Studio, creates ceramic collections inspired by the hills. The minimal designs of majestic deodars, ripened fruits and flowers in full bloom are a nod to the mountains. The Shimla-based brand collaborates with artists across India to tell a story through pottery.

To buy, visit whitehillstudio.com

One of a kind

Tablescape by Eeshaan

The Delhi-based brand by chef and food events curator Eeshaan Kashyap launched in May with the idea to bring thoughtfully designed products. From dessert plates to snack bowls and mugs, each item is a piece of art.

To buy, visit @tablescapebyee on Instagram

Customise your ceramics

Pottery By Aanupamaa G Jalan

The Kolkata-based pottery designer Aanupamaa G Jalan creates handmade ceramics for home. Her collection of tea ware, bowls and platters have a singular striking motif inspired by nature, such as a blooming lotus or birds in flight. Jalan’s pottery studio makes customise ceramics too, and it’s an idea to bookmark for special gifts.

To buy, visit anupamajalan.com

A pottery studio in Himachal

Atelier Lālmitti

In the artist village of Andretta located in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, there is a pottery studio named Atelier Lalmitti. It is run by husband-wife duo, Reyaz Badaruddin and Elodie Alexandre. The ceramic artists have a minimalistic and playful approach to design which is reflected in their collection of predominantly white and blue ceramic plates, spoons, mugs, cups and bowls. Apart from retailing these products, they offer pottery training courses.

To buy, visit atelierlalmitti.com

Dressing for dinner

Tarini

In the heart of South Delhi lies a textile and design focused home brand named Tarini. The thirty-year-old label retails home linens and their dining collection of table clothes, runners, napkins and more have affordable timeless pieces.

To buy, visit tarinionline.com

