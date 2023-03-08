Five must-try momo places in Pune Nearly every Punekar has a soft spot for momos, and here are five places you must visit if you love these steamed, spicy and ever popular snacks /food/discover/five-must-try-momo-places-in-pune-111678250857125.html 111678250857125 story

The popularity of momos has spread beyond Tibetan kitchens. They are a wildly popular street food item. In Pune, where I live, momos make for a delicious, fulfilling and pocket-friendly meal. Many stalls, stores and food trucks add their own twist to the dish, but here are a few favourites.

Himalaya Momos, Viman Nagar

An unassuming food truck in the heart of Viman Nagar, Himalaya Momos is a one-stop destination for all things related to the street food item. The limited menu offers dishes such as classic steamed momos to tandoori versions. This popular destination is open from 4 pm to 11 pm daily, with momos starting from ₹ 50.

Yahoo Momos, Kothrud

This place in Kothrud is known for its Schezwan and Manchurian momos, which are twists on classic Chinese-Indian flavours. They also have unique flavours such as Achari Tandoor Momos and Paneer Kurkure Momos. A landmark spot, Yahoo Momos is always crowded with families and friends catching up. The store is open from 12 pm to 10 pm every day. Their extensive menu starts at ₹ 80.

Sevensisters Momos, Viman Nagar

Sevensisters Momos in Viman Nagar offers more than momos and also has Thukpa and other snacks. However, as the store’s name suggests, it specializes in the popular street food. Sevensisters features a range of momos from vegetable to prawns, and also offers soyabean momos. The store is open from 11 am to 11 pm every day, with prices ranging from ₹ 70 to ₹ 200.

Rassasy Momos & Chinese, Hadapsar

With almost thirty different variants, this food truck in Hadapsar has something for everyone. The most popular among these are the Butter Garlic Momos and the Pan Tandoori Tossed Momos. If you’re not a big momo fan, there is a variety of Thukpa and rice bowls to try. The truck is open from 11 am to 11 pm every day. Slightly on the pricier side, their momos range from ₹ 110 to ₹ 200.

Yeti and The Monk, Khadki

A small café in Khadki, Yeti and The Monk is known for its delicious Tibetan and south east Asian cuisine. Their momos are famous around town for being delicious—and some believe they are authentic. Along with vegetable and chicken momos, they have pork dumplings. The café also offers other dishes such as Vietnamese summer rolls, pho, and salads at pocket-friendly prices. Yeti and The Monk is open for lunch from 12 pm to 3 pm, and dinner from 7 pm to 11 pm. Prices start from ₹ 200.