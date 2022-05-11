Five Mumbai restaurants hit refresh with their summer menus

In the month of May, the bazaars of Mumbai turn bright and beautiful with a variety of mangoes. The succulent fruit makes its way into the city's restaurants to elevate tapas, mains and desserts. Apart from this summer favourite, there are gourds, melons and water chestnuts that become wondrous ingredients in the hands of expert chefs. Here's a list of restaurants offering limited edition menus for the season:



The Bombay Canteen reimagines summer

With a kaladi cheese stuffed kulcha, Gujarati locho chaat served with creamed corn and a spectacular chilled rasam with black garlic vada, summer got a tasteful upgrade with this menu. Chef Hussain Shahzad and team bring their sensibility to incorporate regional produce like bael (Bengal quince), ash gourd and millets across small plates, mains and dessert. The essence of light and refreshing flavours spills into their drinks menu with innovative zero-alcohol cocktails. End the meal with a nod to nostalgia by relishing a delightful mango dolly.



For reservations: 8880802424

Nara Thai’s ode to mangoes

When it comes to Thai restaurants and summer foods, the first thing that comes to mind is sticky rice with mangoes and coconut milk. Nara Thai has this beloved dessert for their limited edition menu, but the restaurant goes a step ahead to add summer’s favourite fruit in soups, salads and a whole lot of dishes perked up with zesty spices.

For reservations: 8355878888

Silver Beach Cafe’s alphonso overload

The European-style restaurant's new menu reflects its no-holds barred love for Mumbai’s superstar summer fruit. From an açai bowl, pancakes and desserts, the light and refreshing dishes are all about celebrating the alphonso.



For reservations: 085912 12049 (Bandra), 077108 82716 (Andheri West), 022 2620 8930 (Juhu)

Foo hits refresh

The Asian restaurant has a Fresh at Foo menu with an array of tapas options redolent with tropical flavours. Chef Eric Sifu and his tema have used ingredients like kaffir lime, melons, lychees, mangoes and soy to infuse Asian flavours in dishes such as suppai crispy chicken, summer salad and Natsu maki. To complement the food, they have introduced Hong Kong style boba teas, and in keeping with the trend of zero alcohol cocktails, there’s virgin G&Ts.



For reservations: 85919 83371 (Jio World Drive), 93219 15408 (Bandra), 93213 46591 (Andheri), 99201 33488 (Nariman Road), 86574 07773 (Phoenix Palladium)

Al-fresco dining at Gallops

The landmark restaurant in Mahalaxmi has air-conditioned cabanas to unwind during balmy evenings. While the food menu boasts of new dishes like goat cheese and pear salad, chicken involtini (stuffed chicken breast) and lamb polpette (Italian meatballs), it is the drinks menu that has summer specials with cocktails such as frozen pineapple Mojito, mango Bellini, smoked Negroni, and more.

For reservations: 022-69600111 and 85910 93010

