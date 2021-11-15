Five delivery kitchens that specialise in comforting meals

From fun interpretations of regional Indian cuisines to creating flavours of the world in a single bowl, these delivery services are experimenting with techniques and ingredients to liven up your meals at home. Some even throw in reusable packaging to make your entire meal a sustainable experience.

Jhoom by Azure Hospitality

Opt for a deconstructed dal Moradabadi and pindi chana tacos, or a dahi bhalla with a unique spin. The idea behind Jhoom is to celebrate the regional cuisines, and dishes which might have been ignored by mainstream delivery services. The focus is on storytelling, with chefs highlighting heirloom recipes. You can order a la carte or set tiffins, with the Bengali one coming with creamy fish or prawn daab malai curry, aloo bhorta, rice, and more, or the Punjabi variant featuring the comforting dal makhani and butter masala gravy. There are Goan and Sindhi tiffins on offer as well. While the a la carte items come in sustainable packaging, the tiffins are served in reusable steel containers. Delivering in Gurgaon.

8-hour cooked pulled pork burger by BMD Gourmet

BMD Gourmet

This new delivery service comes from the founders of Curly Sue Pork, a pork-only takeaway launched in 2018, which focused on slow-cooked dishes featuring herbs and spices grown by them in Coorg. Now Radhica and Uttam Muthappa have started BMD Gourmet for burgers, melts and hot dogs. Besides chicken sausage melt, the eight-hour pulled pork burger and a juicy lamb one, try their vegan mock meat burgers as well, which are hot sellers. They also do DIY burger boxes and are soon planning to launch a vegan hot dog. Delivering across Bengaluru.

Soba noodles bowl by Kudo

Kudo

Single bowl meals have become immensely popular during the pandemic, especially for those working from home. Kudo, a new clean eating home delivery brand, focuses on rolls and bowls that pack in nutrition in a single serving. So, there is Katsu curry made with silken tofu or chicken and combined with veggies and sticky rice. The Lebanese bowl with falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, cous-cous, and more, also makes for a satisfying meal, offering a play of textures and flavours. The brand has also launched 10-inch half-and-half rolls, which offer two flavours in a single roll. Some of the combinations include Buffalo chicken and chipotle chicken rolls, and pesto portobello and brie, and chipotle Mexican roll. Delivering in Mumbai.

A selection from Olive Pizzeria

Olive Pizzeria

This is a new cloud kitchen by Olive Bar and Kitchen, which seeks to bring Neapolitan-style pizzas, pastas and breads to your doorstep. The menu has been conceptualised by Irfan Pabaney and features a mix of classics like the pepperoni pizza, and the Margherita and some new combinations like caramelised onion and feta. You could also pair tapenades with pull-apart breads such as the pesto and smoked scamorza, and crispy bacon, caramelised onion and cheddar variants. Currently delivering to Andheri West and BKC in Mumbai.

Mutton rogan josh biryani by Saffron by The Sassy Spoon

Saffron by The Sassy Spoon

Earlier this year, The Sassy Spoon launched its gourmet Indian delivery kitchen to offer an innovative take on kebabs, curries and biryanis. Over the months, the brand has expanded on its offerings of biryanis to include the prawn fry masala and butter chicken variants. Delivering to Koregaon Park in Pune, and to Nariman Point and Powai in Mumbai

