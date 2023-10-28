Luxurious hampers that pack in the perfect celebratory spirit Gift a touch of decadence and nostalgia with European-inspired cheese boxes, playful twists on ‘mithai’ and luxurious hampers crafted by leading designers /food/discover/festival-gifting-food-hampers-111698434868542.html 111698434868542 story

Gourmet offerings

Provenance, which calls itself a curated library of fine foods, has relaunched its gourmet gift boutique in Mumbai just in time for the festive season. It has brought together treats from around the world under one roof such as cookies by Maxim’s de Paris from France, Belgium’s Dolfin Chocolates and Willie’s Cacao Chocolates from the UK. It also offers signature craft coffee and desserts such as the gluten free almond orange cake. You can choose from any of these to curate a bespoke gift hamper for family and friends. Available at Provenance, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai. The hampers can be shipped across India.

Makaibari's limited edition festive offering

Brewing the festive spirit

Nothing spells an elegant celebration than a cup of fine tea. Makaibari, located in the Kurseong subdivision of Darjeeling district, has come up with a set of festive blends. This limited edition offering, known as Awaken + Evoke + Revere, includes an orange and spice black tea, a saffron and rose black tea, and a jasmine and mint green tea. Available for delivery on makaibari.in/collections/festive-collection.

Offerings by Ode to Gaia, a plant-based patisserie in Mumbai

An ode to festive blooms

Ode to Gaia packs in tradition with modernity in its Diwali hampers. This plant-based patisserie in Mumbai has come up with a box of bonbons that is an ode to the marigold flower, which is such an integral part of celebrations across the country. Led by Chef Naimita Jagasia, Ode to Gaia is offering a contemporary spin on festive flavours such as saffron, rasmalai, cardamom, pistachio, and more. In one of the hampers, titled Blessing, rose-scented kaju katlis are accompanied by almond and hazelnut rochers, and an assortment of bonbons and macarons. Yet another interesting offering is the Mogra, which brings together the nostalgia of fruit-and-nut with the scent of jasmine in chocolate batons. Through its products, Jagasia hopes to make desserts accessible to everyone—be it vegans or those with lactose intolerance.Visit anodetogaia.com for delivery in Mumbai, and select parts of Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Eleftheria's delectable hampers for celebrations

Pairing celebrations with cheese

This festive season, why not serve a grazing platter with some of the choicest European-inspired cheeses made in the heart of Mumbai. You can opt for a decadent Gulmarg double creme brie or a Puglia-style burrata, which pairs so well with a focaccia, sun-dried pesto, and a garlic and parsley fromage blanc. Eleftheria Cheese, a micro-creamery by Mausam Jotwani Narang, is known for putting India on the global cheese map with her Brunost winning silver at the World Cheese Awards in 2021. The team has now put together a set of delectable hampers for celebrations of all shapes and sizes. For a cosy do, opt for the ‘Signature Festive’ hamper, featuring a selection of award-winning cheeses such as Brunost along with condiments like mixed marinated olives with feta, hot honey and artisanal crackers. For those who just want to binge-watch and relax on festive weekends, there is the ‘Netflix and Chill’ selection with Chèvre–goat cheese truffles, rosemary and garlic crackers, Paul & Mike chocolate bar, and more.Visit eleftheriacheese.com for delivery in Mumbai.

Bombay Sweet Shop's ‘Meethi Si Diwali, Happy Si Diwali’ selection

A twist on nostalgia

While growing up, nut barfi and kaju rolls marked every festive occasion. Now, the Bombay Sweet Shop has added a contemporary spin on nostalgic tastes with its ‘Meethi Si Diwali, Happy Si Diwali’ selection. Whether it is for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, there are a set of assorted boxes to choose from, featuring vegetarian, hand-made and preservative-free sweets such as the pista khubani cassata barfi, the hazelnut besan barfi, malty coffee paak and the kaju gulab roll. If you wish to order way in advance for Diwali, then opt for a series of hampers such as the Diwali Delight Box, Diwali Dhamaka Box, the Teen Patti Diwali Bag containing choco butterscotch barks, indie bar, Bombay Bhel chikki, and more.The ‘Meethi Si Diwali’ collection is available for all-India delivery on bombaysweetshop.com till 15 November.

Bon-bons by Bhawan

Whacky and playful

Bhawan, a restaurant that serves up re-imagined versions of regional Indian dishes, has come up with a selection of innovative hampers this Diwali. The most playful of these is the ‘Pop a Laddoo’ game box, which contains a discounted recharge card for a laddoo top-up from Bhawan. And, of course, the game is accompanied by an assortment of 32 sweet delights such as the orange dodha laddoo, pistachio kala jamun, date and fig roll, and more. For those seeking to add a savoury touch to the festivities, opt for the munchies box, which contains chilli chex mix, achaari mathi, chilli cheese namakpara, besides vanilla toffee shakkarpara.Visit bhawanindia.com for delivery in Delhi and Gurugram.

Royal Opulence by Anand Sweets

A one-stop mithai destination

Anand Sweets, in Bengaluru, has come up with a series of mithai gift packs, which offer both traditional sweets and contemporary versions as well. The signature packs include dry fruits—a quintessential part of any festive gifting—and mithai such as the fig mango fusion, baklava dry fruit tart and roasted almond channa burfi. There are tins on offer as well, with the Mysore Pak one making for a perfect sweet surprise for your family and friends. If you want to take the traditional route, then look for the assorted mithai packs, which include the festive favourite of motichur laddu, Banaras soan papdi, balushahi, and more. Available at Anand Sweets, Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru.

A set of popular savouries, desserts and indigenous chocolates in Nush Mush's festive hampers

Crowd pleasing offerings

Nush Mush, a Gurugram-based patisserie, has curated a set of popular savouries, desserts and indigenous chocolates in its festive hampers. The assortment includes almond biscotti, peri peri crackers, chocolate yoghurt tea cake, coconut blondie and lemon blueberry muffin. If you would rather savour a slice of cake with some single-origin coffee or fine tea this festive season instead of popping a mithai, then choose from an array such as crispy hazelnut crunch cake, salted caramel choux, baked cheesecake, and more. Each of the hampers is available in an eggless option. For quick bites to liven up your do, Nush Mush has crowd favourites on the menu like the vada pao bomb, chicken crostata and mushroom quiche.Visit nushmush.com for delivery in Gurugram.

Diwali with Marriott Bonvoy by Manish Malhotra

Designed to perfection

The St Regis Mumbai has collaborated with fashion designer Manish Malhotra to create festive hampers that speak of luxury and elegance. With elements of his couture making into the design, the ‘Diwali with Marriott Bonvoy by Manish Malhotra’ includes a set of mithais and spiced nuts such as the gulab peda, cokhoya, pista mista, date and millet roll, pumpkin pie spice almonds, Asian spice pecan nuts, and more. The hotel has created its own set of bespoke hampers as well like the Eternal Elegance, Sweet Serenades and Timeless Treasures. For instance, the latter includes granola bar, orange cocoa nut, morning berries, aromatic coffee, diya, toran and a leatherette luggage tag, besides an assortment of sweets.Available at The St Regis Mumbai and for delivery in the city through Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels.

Festive boxes by Ether Atelier

Artistry in chocolate

Ether Atelier is offering joy in a box with its selection of chocolates. You can opt for the Portfolio box, which includes three categories that are high on nostalgia—fruit-and-nut, rice crispy and fudge sticks. The Firefly hamper, which comes in petit, hat and grand options, features a set of gourmet treats. The various boxes include tumble coated nuts and minis in a variety of flavours such as matcha caramel hazelnut, caramel latte pecan, passionfruit and mango.Available at Ether Atelier, Wadala West, Mumbai.

