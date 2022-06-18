Father’s Day: Celebrate your dad with these treats

If you are looking for last-minute gifts for Father’s day, here’s a selection of delish options:

Boozy Brunch at Hakkasan, Mumbai

Enjoy brunch with bottomless Grey Goose vodka cocktails like Watermelon Sunshine, with notes of fresh basil, chunks of juicy watermelon, and Sea Breeze, with hints of cranberry and grapefruit. The six-course menu includes delicious Cantonese fare such as a crispy duck salad, stir-fry pok choy with burnt garlic and the signature Hakka hand-pulled noodles. At Hakkasan, Bandra (West) Mumbai, 19 June, 12-3:30pm; price, ₹3000 (plus taxes). Call 8355877777 for reservations.

Goodies from Bombay Sweet Shop

Bombay Sweet Shop is known for its handmade mithai and savoury snacks. Their Father’s day collection has unique snacks ranging from Peri Peri Corn Chivda to the World’s Best Dad Hamper with Choco Butterscotch Barks, Bombay Bhel Chikki and Chilli Cheese Bhujia. Order until 19 June on Amazon or www.bombaysweetshop.com, Call 9136192636 between 10 am to 8 pm; price, ₹200 to 900; Available for all-India delivery

Assorted snacks from Bombay Sweet Shop

Relax with Luxmi Tea

A steaming cup of tea may be the perfect thing to bring you and your dad together after a long day. Luxmi Tea has English Breakfast Pyramid Tea Bags, a classic black tea with a bold and malty flavour and Earl Grey Pyramid Tea Bags, a potent, refreshing drink with notes of citrus and mint. Order online at www.luxmitea.in ; price ₹250

English Breakfast Tea from Luxmi Teas

Delicious alcohol-infused desserts

Indulge your dad’s sweet tooth with Mumbai-based Cocoa Cellar patisserie’s delectable desserts like Sacher Torte Cake, Coffee Walnut Loaf, Amarula & Dark chocolate cupcake and Whisky & Cashew Cookies. To order call 9004095195; price ₹75 to 1200

Whiskey and cashew cookies from Cocoa Cellar

A delicious brew with Coffeeza

Looking for gifts for your coffee-loving father? Surprise him with the Finero Next coffee machine for delicious drinks brewed at home with the touch of a button. Also consider gifting coffee capsules, for blends like Ethiopian and Cremoso coffee. Order on www.coffeeza.com, avail a 10% discount using code FORDAD10.

Coffeeza's Finero Coffee Machine

Father’s day gift boxes from Le 15

Le 15 patisserie has little gift boxes with every dessert under the sun like macarons, cupcakes and mini nutella and biscoff cheesecakes. Their Father’s Day gift box also offers a caramel iced coffee mix, hot chocolate mix and an almond choco chip ‘dipkie’. Available for preorders from 10 June, at all Le 15 outlets on 18 and 19 June or online at www.le15.com ; price ₹405 to 1385

Macarons from Le 15 Patisserie

Ready to serve cocktails with Mr. Jerry’s

Choose from six different flavours, Mai Tai, Cucumber and Elderflower Fizz, Espresso Martini, Ol' fashioned, Midday Negroni and Long Island Iced Tea. The cocktails come in bottles with approximately 5 drinks each and there is something for everyone. Order on Instagram (@jerrys_cocktails), available in Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Ol' fashioned cocktail from Mr. Jerry's

Nutritious and tasty keto-desserts

If you want to opt for a healthier gift, ACTIVeat’s meals subscription service might be the perfect thing. The service comes with nutritious meals and keto-friendly baked goods like the almond and flax seed loaf, keto-chocolate mousse cake and coffee cookies. Available on www.activeat.in

Almond and flax seed loaf from ACTIVeat

Eat more cake

Because, why not? Bengaluru-based Magnolia Bakery has a Father’s collection of rich chocolate treats including brownies, cookies and mini cupcakes. You can pre-order their indulgent chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream to make the day extra special. Available till 19 June. To preorder, call on +91 9606746364.

Truffle Chocolate Cupcake from Magnolia Bakery, Bengaluru

