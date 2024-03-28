In photos: Easter eggs, bunnies and art

The Time-Trial Egg, an Olympics-themed chocolate giant egg created for Easter by French artisan chocolatier for 'La Maison du Chocolat' Nicolas Cloiseau, is displayed inside a shop in Paris, France, March 22, 2024.
(Sarah Meyssonnier, Reuters)
A Swiss chocolate Easter egg is seen in a booth, during 'Festichoc' chocolate festival in Versoix, near Geneva, on March 16, 2024. Swiss chocolatiers have a battle on their hands as Easter rolls around, with surging cocoa prices sending their costs soaring and consumers cutting back as inflation hits their pockets. Cocoa briefly topped $10,000 per tonne in New York on March 26, 2024, a record high which is more than triple the price a year ago.
(Fabrice Coffrini, AFP)
Artists paint a structure depicting an Easter egg in the traditional naive art style in Hlebine, Croatia, March 5, 2024.
(Antonio Bronic, Reuters)
This photograph taken on March 13, 2024 at a Pierre Herme chocolate shop in Paris shows a chocolate egg days ahead of Easter.
(Photo by Guillaume Baptiste, AFP)
This photograph taken on March 13, 2024, in Paris, shows a chocolate bunny displayed at one of French three Michelin stars chef Alain Ducasse's chocolate shop, days ahead of Easter.
(Photo by Guillaume Baptiste, AFP)