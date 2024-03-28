In photos: Easter eggs, bunnies and art

A Swiss chocolate Easter egg is seen in a booth, during 'Festichoc' chocolate festival in Versoix, near Geneva, on March 16, 2024. Swiss chocolatiers have a battle on their hands as Easter rolls around, with surging cocoa prices sending their costs soaring and consumers cutting back as inflation hits their pockets. Cocoa briefly topped $10,000 per tonne in New York on March 26, 2024, a record high which is more than triple the price a year ago. (Fabrice Coffrini, AFP)