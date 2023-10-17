Menus with Durga Puja delicacies across cities Spicy bhetki paturi, phuchka and a variety of mishti on the menu /food/discover/durga-puja-menus-restaurants-2023-111697442118655.html 111697442118655 story

BENGALURU

Calcutta Calling

From pungent, spicy Bhetki Paturi to fragrant, sweet-and-savoury Basanti Pulao and caramel-y Kosha Mangsho, La Utsav at Grand Murcure Bengaluru, Gopalan Mall, promises to serve up a Bengali meal with beloved classics and forgotten flavours during Durga Puja in collaboration with Kolkata-based food writers and influencers Anindya and Madhushree Basu of the digital platform Pikturenama.

Bhetki paturi at La Utsav

Where: La Utsav, Grand Mercure Hotel, Gopalan Mall

When: Till 22 October, 2023, Lunch and dinner buffet

Also read | Festive recipes to celebrate Ashtami and Durga Puja

Durgotsav @ Novotel

Several types of fried fish, made in the Bengali style with minimum seasoning, are on the menu

Novotel Bengaluru has put together a gastronomic orgy in the form of a Durga Puja feast. Starting with several types of fried fish (machh bhaja) to jhalmuri and phuchka, the buffet spread includes home-style Bengali accompaniments like 5 types of fried vegetables that go with daal and the rustic Begun Pora and Machh Pora to typical biye-bari (wedding feast) fare like Kosha Mangsho, Rui Machher Kalia, Chingri Malaikari, Chhanar Kalia, Basanti Pulao and even the famous Kolkata mutton biriyani. Desserts include Shor Diye Malpua and Baked Mihidana.

Where: The Square, Novotel, Outer Ring Road

When: Till 24 October

How much: ₹1,999 plus taxes

Saradiya Bangaliyana

The menu includes several classic Bengali desserts

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks is hosting 5-day Durga Puja celebration, Saradiya Bangaliyana. The menu pays homage to Bengali cookbook author Bela Dey, OG Bengali food influencer from pre-pre-Instagram days Srimati Renuka Debi Choudhurani, as well as beverages and dishes from iconic establishments of Kolkata. On the menu are dishes like Paramount-er Daber Shorbot (a beverage), Hanser Dimer Debhil, Mourola Macher Peyaji, Mangsher Chop, Fish Orly, Biyebarir Chechra, Wazed Ali Shah’s Chicken Biriyani, Rosogolla Korma, Kosha Kankra, Kalibarir Niramish Mutton, and includes iconic Kolkata Chinese fare like Tangrar Kimling Machurian and Golden Dragon Hakka noodles.

Where: Ministry of Food, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

When: Oct 20–24, 2023 from 12:30 PM to 3 PM

Price: ₹1,999 plus taxes

KOLKATA

Pandals of Chinatown

A selection of dishes from Monkey Bar's Durga Pujo menu.

Monkey Bar in Kolkata has introduced a Pujo menu by borrowing inspiration from the city's iconic Chinatown. The dishes include Dragon Chicken (crispy chicken tossed in spicy sauce Dried red chilli and cashew), Hot Basil Wings has a spicy garlic-basil sauce, Vegetable 99 (assorted light batter fried vegetables in Asian sauce), Triple Mixed Fried Rice and Chinese-style Bacon and Chicken Fried Rice.

Where: #901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017

When: October 20-31

Price: ₹ 2200+ taxes (meal for two with alcohol); and ₹1600+ taxes (meal for two without alcohol).

Celebrate the spirit of sarodiya

Sarodiya sandesh at Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick.

One of Kolkata's iconic mishti shops, Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, have a collection of Pujo sandesh to celebrate the festival with a touch of sweetness. There's the Nolen gurer sankha sandesh, Sharodiya sandesh and Rose cream sandesh, among many others, crafted in a range of different moulds

Where: 2, Paddapukur Road, Jadubabur Bazar, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020, and scross all outlets in the city

When: October 20-24

DELHI

Bengal meets Bihar

The festive thali at The G.T. Road.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks is hosting 5-day Durga Puja celebration, Saradiya Bangaliyana. The menu pays homage to Bengali cookbook author Bela Dey, OG Bengali food influencer from pre-pre-Instagram days Srimati Renuka Debi Choudhurani, as well as beverages and dishes from iconic establishments of Kolkata. On the menu are dishes like Paramount-er Daber Shorbot (a beverage), Hanser Dimer Debhil, Mourola Macher Peyaji, Mangsher Chop, Fish Orly, Biyebarir Chechra, Wazed Ali Shah’s Chicken Biriyani, Rosogolla Korma, Kosha Kankra, Kalibarir Niramish Mutton, and includes iconic Kolkata Chinese fare like Tangrar Kimling Machurian and Golden Dragon Hakka noodles.

Where: Ministry of Food, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

When: Oct 20–24, 2023 from 12:30 PM to 3 PM

Price: ₹1,999 plus taxes

Kolkata

Pujo Mishti

Pandals of Chinatown

Monkey Bar in Kolkata has introduced a Pujo menu by borrowing inspiration from the city's iconic Chinatown. The dishes include Dragon Chicken (crispy chicken tossed in spicy sauce Dried red chilli and cashew), Hot Basil Wings has a spicy garlic-basil sauce, Vegetable 99, that is

assorted light batter fried vegetables in Asian sauce, the Crispy Kale, the Honey Chilly Cottage Cheese,

the Broccoli and Mushroom in ginger oyster that is tossed in ginger flavoured mushroom oyster and

vegetable stock, the Chinese Style Pomfret in black bean sauce, the Triple Mixed Fried Rice and the

Chinese style Bacon and Chicken Fried Rice.