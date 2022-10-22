Diwali 2022: Food gifts that don't include soan papdi

Diwali is synonymous with kaju katlis, barfis and the corporate-gifting favourite, soan papdi. Be assured, none of these are on this carefully curated list. There’s something old, something new, and everything offbeat in this selection of food gifts. Each item—from a hamper created by a migrant community kitchen to timeless brass ladles—can be the centrepiece of your dining table or spark ideas for imaginative, thoughtful and indulgent presents for your loved ones.

CARDS AND ‘CHAKNA’

Elevate your namkeen and chakna with toppings and sauces that qualify as flavour bombs. The condiments brand Boombay prepares its products with ingredients sourced from different corners of India. Their Diwali box of sauces has smoked chilli and jaggery dressing, garlic and chilli stir-fry sauce and five-chilli oil topping.

Price: ₹990 for three bottles, 220g each

To order: Visit boombay.in

SEASONAL FLAIR

The Diwali hamper by Vanika Choudhary.

Mumbai-based Vanika Choudhary, founder of Noon restaurant and Sequel café, has a luxury Diwali hamper celebrating seasonal and indigenous produce. Along with mithais like besan laddoos and roselle bonbons, it has brown rice and gram flour chakli and green garlic flavoured butter. For a complete experience, there’s a hot sauce, podi and pickle bottles and a handcrafted soy wax brass candle with lavender and mint essential oils.

Price: ₹6,000

To order: Contact 7506477710, 7506477720 or 7506677720

SWEET AND SAVOURY

The sweets and snacks box by Gur-Chini.

Mithai brand Gur-Chini shot to fame when they prepared sweets for an Ambani wedding. Their assorted box of snacks and mithais can be customised. Choose from savouries, like matthi and bhakarwadi,and pair them with mithais such as Italian brut pistachio laddoos.

Price: ₹2,400 approx. (for five varieties of sweets and four different savouries)

To order: Visit gurchini.com

ADD SPARKLE WITH BRASS

Brass ladles from Gaatha.

A set of kitchen essentials, evocative of old-world charm, is a timeless gifting option. This set comes with a serving ladle, a scraper ladle, a frying ladle, a serving spoon and a ladle hanger. It makes for a thoughtful festive present for those who love to cook.

Price: ₹4,000

To order: Visit shop.gaatha.com

MAKE IT CHEESE-Y

Cheese hamper from Begum Victoria Cheese.

One can never go wrong with a cheese hamper. This one by the inimitable Begum Victoria Cheese—whose handcrafted products use A2 milk with high fat content and beta carotene sourced from domestic cow breeds—has classic options like brie, cheddar and manchego, paired with limited-edition flavours of a pecan and dill soft cheese, pepper Gouda, served with olives, crackers and more accompaniments. It’s a hamper that will last beyond Diwali.

Price: ₹3,200

To order: Call or WhatsApp on 9731669332

RAISE A TOAST

Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky with the Diwali-themed box.

The classic Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky has a Diwali twist. The spirit’s parent company, Moet Hennessy India, partnered with graphic designer Aniruddh Mehta, who created the unforgettable label design for the coffee brand Subko, for the limited-edition packaging. This bottle will delight whisky collectors.

Price: ₹4,971 (Delhi) and ₹5,990 (Mumbai)

HELLO, VINO

Diwali wine hamper by WIne Park.

East meets West in this hamper that pairs a Cabernet with a chatpata kairi mixture from the Bombay Sweet Shop. The Mumbai-based online wine retailer, Wine Park, has a range of Diwali hampers meant for those who seek to discover new bottles and love a good wine for celebrations. These include bottles paired with luxury chocolates, savoury nibbles and candles. Pick from prosecco, champagne and even vegan wines like the Man Family, Ou Kalant Cabernet Sauvignon. You can choose to customise the hamper too.

Price: Starts from ₹2,990

To order: Visit thewinepark.com

FROM A MIGRANT KITCHEN

Sweet treats from Khanapados.

Somali and Afghani snacks are available at the Delhi-based Khanapados, a non-profit, migrant community kitchen run by Revue, an artist collective. There are semolina laddoos and Somali cookies, among many unique treats.

Price: Starts from ₹500

To order: Contact 7827065191; Available in Delhi and Gurugram only