Dig into a colourful Holi platter

Mornings come alive with cuckoo's songs, wardrobes have transitioned to shades of white and hot chocolate have made way for iced coffees. Two days from now, Holi will be here marking the arrival of spring. Mithai shops, patisseries and restaurants have launched an array of festive treats packed in delightful gift boxes available on pre-order. Here's a selection to satiate your sweet tooth:

Bhawan's Delhi

The hip mithai and chaat brand has lined up sweets and savouries drawn from childhood memories. Apart from the quintessential gujiyas, there are nimkis, mathris and shakkar paras.

To buy, visit bhawandelhi.com.

Le15 Patisserie, Mumbai

French macarons got a desi makeover with thandai for Holi. The limited edition sweet treats are available till March 18.

To buy, visit Le15 outlets in the city



Love&Cheesecake in Delhi and Mumbai

Cheesecakes are a blank canvas and in the hands of an expert baker they can turn into something magical. Chef Amit Sharma of Love&Cheesecake incorporated mithais like ghevar, gulab jamun and boondi to create fusion cheesecakes for Holi. While the mithais make a bold statement, there are surprises such as brittles, raspberry and layers of sponge cakes for a play of flavours and textures.

To buy, visit Love&Cheesecake stores in Delhi and Mumbai

Svami's toast to Holi

Those who prefer gin over gujiyas and whisky over laddoos, can opt for Svami's BYOB gin or whisky appreciation kits. They contain tonic water, tasting wheels and garnish perfumes to make your own cocktail at home.

To buy, visit svamidrinks.com

Sequel, Mumbai

For mindful celebrations, bring home—or gift—Holi specialties made with love and care from Sequel. There are chikkis infused with damask rose petals, besan laddoos sweetened with coconut sugar and a ginger preserve with damask rose and strawberries.

To order, call on 075064 77710

Nourish Organics

Fancy a healthyish Holi hamper? There's Nourish Organics with honey roasted dry fruits, cranberry super grain granola and cacao roasted cashews. For a complete festive experience, they had added herbal colours, a colouring book and a pack of wooden colouring pencils.

To order, nourishorganics.in/product/holi-gift-box/

Also read | This new book is a people's account of the Delhi Metro