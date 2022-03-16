advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Food> Discover > Dig into a colourful Holi platter 

Dig into a colourful Holi platter

Packed with gujiyas, rose chikkis and thandai macarons, there are gift boxes galore for a festival that officially welcomes spring in India 

Bhawan's holi box (left); Thandai macarons from Le15 Patisserie. 
Bhawan's holi box (left); Thandai macarons from Le15 Patisserie. 
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 16.03.2022  |  04:01 PM IST

Listen to this article

Mornings come alive with cuckoo's songs, wardrobes have transitioned to shades of white and hot chocolate have made way for iced coffees. Two days from now, Holi will be here marking the arrival of spring. Mithai shops, patisseries and restaurants have launched an array of festive treats packed in delightful gift boxes available on pre-order. Here's a selection to satiate your sweet tooth:

Bhawan's Delhi
The hip mithai and chaat brand has lined up sweets and savouries drawn from childhood memories. Apart from the quintessential gujiyas, there are nimkis, mathris and shakkar paras.  
To buy, visit bhawandelhi.com.

Le15 Patisserie, Mumbai
French macarons got a desi makeover with thandai for Holi. The limited edition sweet treats are available till March 18. 
To buy, visit Le15 outlets in the city

Love&Cheesecake in Delhi and Mumbai
Cheesecakes are a blank canvas and in the hands of an expert baker they can turn into something magical. Chef Amit Sharma of Love&Cheesecake incorporated mithais like ghevar, gulab jamun and boondi to create fusion cheesecakes for Holi. While the mithais make a bold statement, there are surprises such as brittles, raspberry and layers of sponge cakes for a play of flavours and textures. 
To buy, visit Love&Cheesecake stores in Delhi and Mumbai

Svami's toast to Holi
Those who prefer gin over gujiyas and whisky over laddoos, can opt for Svami's BYOB gin or whisky appreciation kits. They contain tonic water, tasting wheels and garnish perfumes to make your own cocktail at home. 
To buy, visit svamidrinks.com

Sequel, Mumbai
For mindful celebrations, bring home—or gift—Holi specialties made with love and care from Sequel. There are chikkis infused with damask rose petals, besan laddoos sweetened with coconut sugar and a ginger preserve with damask rose and strawberries. 
To order, call on 075064 77710

Nourish Organics
Fancy a healthyish Holi hamper? There's Nourish Organics with honey roasted dry fruits, cranberry super grain granola and cacao roasted cashews. For a complete festive experience, they had added herbal colours, a colouring book and a pack of wooden colouring pencils.
To order, nourishorganics.in/product/holi-gift-box/

Also read | This new book is a people's account of the Delhi Metro

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    16.03.2022 | 04:01 PM IST

Next Story