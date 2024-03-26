Delhi's morning cafés announce an early start to the day A list of six cafés in the capital city for your 8 am fix of coffee and croissants /food/discover/delhi-morning-cafes-grumpee-lavonne-before-british-raj-111711451652341.html 111711451652341 story

In Delhi, an increasing number of cafés are opening in the early hours—there's one that starts at 6:30 am--to cater to office goers, young adults and the elderly. They’ve become the go-to place for parents who want a little me-time after dropping their children to schools, or those unwinding after a morning walk and workout session. They serve artisanal coffees, freshly brewed handcrafted teas, gluten-free delicacies and global breakfast options complete with serene and trendy interiors. Here are five cafés to visit for those who love their early morning hours.



Also read | A walk in old Delhi with chef Vineet Bhatia

Café Grumpee

Started roughly four months ago, Café Grumpee is a charming outpost in the heart of Vasant Vihar. Perfect for an early morning start, it’s frequented by young parents, embassy goers, corporate professionals and elderly couples who take a breather here after their early morning walks. Their menu has decadent chocolate and coffees, handcrafted teas by Clive Road, and a host of gluten-free and sugar-free dishes. Choose from healthy granola and quinoa bowls to pancakes made with homemade original chocolate ganache and peanut butter. The oven-baked French toast made with croissant (soaked overnight in special cinnamon-flavoured egg custard) is delightful. Don’t miss the artisanal gelatos from the in-house brand, Olivia. A special shout-out to their delicious cappuccino that’s served extra hot. With 35 covers, their interiors with ample greenery, impressive wall art, elegant décor, and abundant sunlight, are inviting.

Timings: 7:30am-11pm

Cost for two: ₹1500 plus taxes

Address: C-15, Main Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Lavonne Café

The warm and comforting aroma of freshly baked bread mixed with the sweet fragrance of vanilla and chocolate, and the giant croissant-shaped lights hanging from the ceiling, makes Lavonne Café one of the most elegant new eateries in the city. Opened barely a month ago, this Bangalore-based brand, which also runs its specialised international baking academy, transcends the otherwise ordinary morning menu to a happy food experience. Choose from Lavonne’s signature omelette with a drizzle of truffle oil and served with mashed potato, brie and grilled cherry tomato, or opt for the café’s version of the traditional French Benedict where perfectly poached eggs are accompanied by choux pastry stuffed with mushroom, cheese, bacon and hollandaise foam. Don’t miss the buttery croissants and the cafés own ‘croissanwiches’. Try their interesting range of sandwiches, and save space for the pretty cakes and pastries.

Timings: 8:30 am-11 pm

Cost for two: ₹1500 plus taxes

Address: D-16, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Before British Raj

A trip to Before British Raj (BBR) is a great idea if you want to indulge in a ‘me-time coffee date.’ The place describes itself as an experiential beverage brand with handcrafted teas, coolers, smoothies and freshly brewed coffee. The menu is aesthetically designed with the word “menu” written in various Indian languages, paying homage to the country’s diverse cuisines. Order the breakfast platter with a choice of eggs, bread (sourdough, bagel, whole wheat, white, to name a few), grilled tomatoes, hash brown, sausages, baked beans along with beverages of your choice. The Irani bun maska goes especially well with Bombay cutting chai and the keema pav served here is a chef’s special. A tip: Don’t be in a hurry here. BBR is a good place to work from, so bring your laptop or a book if you wish to.

Timings: 7:00 am-11 pm

Cost for two: ₹1200 plus taxes

Address: 33, Siri Fort Rd, New Delhi

Peepal Café

Talk to people who come here and many will say that they visit almost every day, post a walk, a workout session or a round of golf, for their avocado on sourdough toast, gunpowder idlis, freshly brewed coffee and classic French toast. These seem to be the house specials along with the range of coffees, teas, shakes and juices. The views are spectacular given the location of the small but charming café inside Siri Fort Sports Complex that’s bursting with greenery and natural sunlight which enhances the aesthetic interiors. Thep opened another branch in Gurugram three months ago.

Timings: 6:30 am-12:30 am

Cost for two: ₹1500 plus taxes

Address: Siri Fort Sports Complex, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi

Roastery Coffee House

Dwarka’s Roastery Coffee House in a sprawling 3000 square feet space opened three months ago. It boasts of an extensive range of Indian coffees sourced from estates from various parts of India. The morning menu has an extensive breakfast platter along with egg preparations, including some specials. The sandwich menu is impressive, most of them served with a generous portion of crisp, hot French fries that can be swapped for zucchini fries. Don’t miss the signature Cascara, a hot brew, made with discarded coffee pulp and other fruit peels.

Timings: 8 am-11 pm

Cost for two: ₹1000 for two people

Address: Plot No 3, Pocket C, Sector 17, Dwarka, Opposite Delhi International School, New Delhi

Koby’s Coffee

This new kid on the block (in Saket) is tiny but packs a punch with its limited menu of sandwiches, croissants, burgers and mini choux. The place opened four months ago, and positions itself as a grab-and-go spot for people on the move. The mini burgers are worth trying as are the flaky croissants, the buttery texture goes well with the cappuccino. The sourdough mushroom, onion, and tomato sandwich, though slightly greasy and messy to eat, tastes fresh and delicious. Koby’s also does a combo meal combining sandwiches with hot coffees with a uniform price for small, medium or large sizes. The wifi is complementary and though it has limited covers (10-12), it’s has the ambience to work, read or even sketch. The catchy indie music allows guests to discover young and upcoming artists. It will open in Gurugram and Rajeev Chowk in a few months.

Timings: 7:00 am-10:30 pm

Cost for two: ₹800 plus taxes

Address: Saket, Near PVR Anupam, New Delhi

Also read | Where to find the healthiest menus in Delhi

Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based art and culture writer.