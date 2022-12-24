Christmas 2022: Festive menus you cannot miss It’s the time for indulgence, celebration, and most importantly, savouring festive specials curated by restaurants to bring you the Christmas cheer /food/discover/christmas-2022-festive-menus-you-cannot-miss-111671773250664.html 111671773250664 story

With Christmas knocking on our doors, it’s time to welcome the sheer joy that comes with wholesome festive feasts. This Christmas, restaurants across the nation are offering a wide range of delicacies, from classic roasts to non-traditional dishes. We take a look at some tempting menus.

Also read: 3 recipes for an Indian Christmas

A Goan-Portuguese celebration

Christmas came early at O Pedro this year with their ‘Twelve Days to Christmas’, a special a la carte menu­, offering an extensive Goan-Portuguese celebration. From Grilled Portuguese Chorizo served with pomme puree, Nana Cardoz’s Pork Meatballs, a home-style treasure served with toasted Unde—a lesser known Goan bread— to Crab Xec Xec Tacos with picked crab meat in toasted coconut masala served atop rice Bhakri tacos, the menu promises a flavor explosion. O Pedro’s merry tipples include mulled wine and eggnog. For dessert, there is the warmth of Nana’s Christmas cake served with cinnamon ice cream and the unique Goan sweet, Perad or guava cheesecake.

Where: O Pedro, Mumbai

Price: ₹ 3,500 (approx) with alcohol for two

Contact: 022 6534700 or +91 75065 25554

A European Christmas treat

Traditional roast turkey at Lazy Suzy, Bangalore

If there is one thing Bengaluru folks agree upon, other than their fierce dislike for the traffic, it’s the cozy ambiance at Lazy Suzy. As the name suggests, the restaurant offers a pause, and a delicious one at that. This Christmas, Lazy Suzy is offering a traditional Christmas experience curated by Chef Udayshankar Shenoy. You can start with Butternut and Thyme Soup and enjoy the Prawn Cocktail before moving on to the main act: Traditional Roast Turkey with pistachio and bread stuffing or Corn-fed Chicken Roulade served with a side of mushroom sauce. Buttered Brussel Sprouts and Orange Glazed Sweet Potato are welcome additions to this European dining experience. For dessert, their quintessential Plum Pudding served with vanilla anglaise sauce is a favourite.

Where: Lazy Suzy, Bangalore

Price: ₹ 1350 plus taxes for a three course meal for one

Contact: 080-2527 2737 and +9 18073032246

A coastal Christmas

For those missing home or wanting to try a non-traditional menu, the popular South Delhi restaurant, Mahabelly, has curated a Kerala-inspired Christmas lunch. You can start with Trivandrum Chicken Fry, Fish Cutlets, or Baby Potato Piralan before the stars come in, Fish Moilee, Duck Mappas, and Pineapple Pachadee accompanied by Kallu Appam and Malabar Parotta. The desserts offered include plum cake and payasam—Sophie’s choice for many.

Where: Mahabelly, Delhi

Price: ₹1499 for the dine-in buffet for one; ₹2999 for the meal box takeway for two

Contact: 9017906907

Live music and special cocktails

Christmas spead at Sink & Bardot

Is it really a Christmas celebration without good music and a yule log? Enjoy a live jazz band at Slink & Bardot while treating yourself to traditional roasts and festive cocktails. Keeping the Christmas cheer high, this year the restaurant is offering a festive table with live counters. There will also be a Cheese Table with local and artisanal cheeses. From Roast Chicken with Rosemary Potatoes or Homemade Challah, Honey Glazed Ham Leg with apple sauce and spice jus, to the Dark Chocolate Yule Log and a luscious 78% Dark Hot Chocolate with pistachio slivers, this spread aspires to offer Christmas specials seen and loved in films. Their special cocktail menu includes Hot Butter Rum and Biscoff Sour.

Where: Sink & Bardot, Mumbai

Price: ₹ 3500 for food and ₹ 1999 for unlimited cocktail menu

Contact: Call on ‎+91 93269 65643, or whatsapp +91 70459 04728

Fine dining with an Asian twist

Christmas specials at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Bangalore.

From a lavish brunch to special cooking classes, the Sheraton Grand Hotel is offering an indulgent experience this Christmas. You can opt for the buffet option with a pie station and a turkey carving station or the five-course dinner on Christmas eve at the Persian Terrace paired with the house’s special mulled wine while listening to top hits by the music band, Jukebox.

On Christmas day, along with a special brunch, the fine-dining place is hosting a carol singing competition, tarot-card reading, and activities for children. For brunch with a twist and a view, head to the fine-dining Asian restaurant for delicate dim sums, hand-rolled sushi, and fragrant Thai dishes.

Where: Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Bangalore

Price: ₹ 2750 plus taxes

Contact: 91 9591996926 and +91 9591996959



Also read: Did you know that the plum cake started off as a porridge?

Boozy pies and full roast chicken

It’s all about the pies—a traditional Christmas dessert that deserves a special place on the table— at this cafe. Petite Pie Shop is offering festive specials with a casual-dining experience. Opt for the Roasted Chicken Croissant, or keep the cold at bay with their soul-warming bowl of Shepherd’s Pie. Their list of pies ranges from savoury options such as Mince Pie and Honey Mustard Baby Carrot Pie to sweet pies, including boozy Christmas Pie and Pumpkin Spice Pie. Those hosting parties can preorder a full roast chicken.

Where: Petite Pie Shop, Gurugram

Price: Starts at ₹ 350

Contact: 91 8130112234 and +91 8130056889



Also read | Christmas 2022: Yuletide greetings with a pinch of garam masala