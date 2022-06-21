Chef Vikas Khanna's book is now an NFT

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna has joined hands with NFT-metaverse marketplace Akshaya.io to create a non-fungible token of his latest release, Sacred Foods of India, a limited-edition book with recipes of prasad and foods served at various holy places across the country.

The physical and NFT versions of the book will be unveiled at an event in Dubai on 23 June. "In these fast-changing times, it is important we take a big leap forward. Sacred Foods of India is very dear to my heart, and I wish this will be a prized possession for those who are interested in buying or investing into works of passion," states the New York-based chef.

A Non-fungible token (NFT) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain. These NFTs are digital assets that one can use to trade across products, including online-only assets. Though this is the first such collaboration for Khanna, the celebrity chef and author intends to create more augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assets of his works in the future.

"Considering Chef Vikas Khanna’s popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work to acquire great eminence as time passes. I, on behalf of Akshaya.io, welcome everyone to experience the future of internet with this launch," says Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io.

Amritsar-born Khanna has previously authored books such as Barkat: The Inspiration and the Story Behind One of World’s Largest Food Drives FEED INDIA (2021), My First Kitchen (2017), UTSAV: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals (2017) and Indian Harvest: Classic and Contemporary Vegetarian Dishes (2015).

