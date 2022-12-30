Bid a grand adieu to 2022 with specially curated menus If you are looking to ring in the new year with great food and ambience, here is a list of offerings from well-known restaurants /food/discover/bid-a-grand-adieu-to-2022-with-specially-curated-menus-111672374638715.html 111672374638715 story

From menus crafted by a chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant to live performances, restaurants have upped their game to offer something unique and special for everyone. Take your pick and welcome the New Year with delectable treats.

1. Get groovy with Bollywood

Enjoy lip-smacking food at Loci and Toot as you bid adieu to this year while dancing to Bollywood beats played by an in-house DJ. The a la carte menu includes an array of fresh salads, signature handmade pasta, a deli section, artisanal bread, and scrumptious desserts. If you prefer unlimited food and drinks, you can opt for the New Year-special buffets.

Where: Loci and Toot, Khar West, Mumbai

Price: Starts at ₹ 1800 for one

For reservations: +91 9920793232

2. Unlimited food under the stars

Quail Biryani

Finish the year with a bang at the microbrewery, Fox in the Field, which is hosting a year-end party with unlimited food and drinks in a well landscaped open space. The spread includes shrimps with chilli basil sauce, artisanal pizzas, and traditional plum pastry. They have a menu for the first day of the year too. It features quail biryani and Korean spiced pork belly along with Fox-exclusive beers such as Vienna Ale and Belgian Wit.

Where: Fox in the Field, Bengaluru

Price: Starts at ₹ 1999 for one

For reservations: 080-69379027

3. Seasonal delights and live music

New year spread at CHO-Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar.

Nestled in a 16-year-old mansion overlooking the Qutub Minar, CHO-Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar has curated an elaborate menu using seasonal produce and a selection of Asian and Vietnamese delights. Head over for a hearty brunch that includes duck puffs, banh khot (prawn cakes) and Vietnamese chicken chorizo pizza, and finish off with their hot toffee pudding. The restaurant will also host a live acoustic performance to welcome 2023 on a beautiful note.

Where: CHO-Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar, New Delhi

Price: ₹ 3,000 plus taxes for two

For reservations: +91 9311902818

4. Cosy dinner with family and furry friends

Honey sesame pork sticks.

If you are planning on ringing in the New Year with family and friends, Brewdog promises a cosy vibe and craft beers. From delightful starters such as bamboo shoot and root ginger fish en papillote and crispy wok tossed prawns with pink peppercorn to mains, including a special version of mapu tofu, there is a wide variety to choose from. To end the feast on a high, dig into Darsan. Brewdog is pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friends along.

Where: Brewdog Mumbai-Midtown and Bandra

Price: ₹ 2000 for two

For reservations: +91 8976981272

5. Array of options

Relish variety of seafood options at JW Marriott, Kolkata.

There are three restaurants at JW Marriott Kolkata and each has rolled out a lavish New Year menu. At JW Kitchen, the New Year eve buffet includes crisp fried cauliflower tossed with togarashi, tabbouleh and lobster bisque, among others. For an Asian twist, head to Vintage Asia to relish an array of classic signature Japanese selections such as seafood salad, siu mai chicken, xiao long bao-port tea and yaki udon noodle, to name a few. The New Year's brunch by JW Kitchen on Sunday includes braised duck with chargrilled leeks and carrots as well as coriander-infused minced vegetable soup with golden fried noodles.

Where: JW Marriott, Kolkata

Price: Starts from ₹ 2399 + taxes for one

For reservations: +91 9007062262

6. New year's brunch with exclusive cocktails

Chicken tikka pie at SAGA, Gurugram

SAGA's New Year's special brunch menu is inspired by cuisines of India curated by Michelin-starred restaurant owner, chef Atul Kochhar. Bask in the winter sun as you indulge in chicken tikka pie and murgh musallam taco while savouring the regional ingredients-inspired cocktail menu with many surprises including their signatures, Maratha Palace made with fennel-infused gin and Rooh Dhani featuring tequila and yuzu puree.

Where: SAGA, Vatika Atrium, Gurugram

Price: ₹ 3500 plus taxes for two

For reservations: +91 9999144286, +91 9953006787

7. Celebrate with coastal cuisine

Prawn ghee roast with neer dosas at Sana di ge, Delhi.

If you are craving for some delightful coastal food, head to popular restaurant Sana di ge which serves authentic coastal cuisine including paneer ghee roast, drumstick rasa, Coorg chicken, Anjal fish curry (seer fish simmered in Mangalorean spices and coconut milk) and Nigiri kori korma (tender chicken chunks cooked in coriander and mint leaf mix with coconut milk) accompanied by desserts for the soul such as elaneer payasam, a combination of coconut cream and fresh tender coconut pulp.

Where: Sana di ge, Delhi

Price: Starts at ₹2499

For reservations: 011 4050 7777

