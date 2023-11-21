advertisement

Home > Food> Discover > These are the top Indian restaurants 2024, as per La Liste

These are the top Indian restaurants 2024, as per La Liste

The prestigious guide for gourmands has released a list of 1000 restaurants, and there are 27 names from India

A thali of pulao, meat and sabzis.
A thali of pulao, meat and sabzis. (Freepik)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.11.2023  |  03:30 PM IST

On Monday, the prestigious restaurant award platform La Liste, recognised six chefs across the world as New Talents de the Year. Mumbai chef Vanika Choudhary, of the restaurant Noon, was part of this coveted list. Choudhary is a champion of ingredients, cooking techniques and communities from Kashmir and Ladakh, and has carved a name for herself in the competitive dining scene of India. Last year, Jaipur-based pastry chef Tejaswi Chandela was on this list.

La Liste, headed by French entrepreneur Philippe Faure, is headquartered in Paris. It is guide for top restaurants, hotels and pastry shops around the world. Their judging process involves ‘curating a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assigning scores to their reviews and applying a weighted average to summarize the range of opinions.’ The end goal is to create a definitive list of the best gastronomic experiences.

Three days ago, it rolled out a list of 1000 top restaurants for 2024, and 27 Indian places across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa feature here. Some of the most popular high-end restaurants from Mumbai dominate the selection from India. This is the full list of premium dining spots from India, led by the inimitable Indian Accent in Delhi with a score of 95:

  1. Indian Accent, Delhi
  2. Karavalli, Bengaluru
  3. Adaa at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
  4. Yauatcha Mumbai, Mumbai
  5. Dum Pukht, New Delhi
  6. Jamavar - Leela Palace, Bengaluru
  7. Le Cirque Signature - The Leela Palace, Bengaluru
  8. Megu, New Delhi
  9. Bukhara, New Delhi
  10. Ziya, Mumbai
  11. Baan Thai, Kolkata
  12. Wasabi By Morimoto - The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai
  13. The Table, Mumbai
  14. Masque, Mumbai
  15. Avartana, Chennai
  16. Bomras, Anjuna
  17. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
  18. Izumi Bandra, Mumbai
  19. O Pedro, Mumbai
  20. Americano, Mumbai
  21. Sienna Store & Cafe, Kolkata
  22. Bengaluru Oota Company, Bengaluru
  23. Cavatina by Avinash Martins, Benaulim
  24. Seefah, Mumbai
  25. Farmlore, Bengaluru
  26. LUPA, Bengaluru
  27. Falak, Bengaluru

