Go on an ice cream trail in Chennai to brighten your mood this week From gelatos to small batch homemade ice creams, here are five places in Chennai for a scoop of joy /food/discover/best-ice-cream-places-chennai-111687784174842.html 111687784174842 story

From classic flavours that evoke nostalgia to innovative creations, Chennai has a selection of ice cream shops that will put you in a ‘sundae' state of mind. Each place churns out fresh scoops in small batches with a focus on quality ingredients and craft.

The next time you’re in the mood for a special treat, take your pick from these places:

Amadora Gourmet Ice Cream, Nungambakkam

This artisanal ice cream spot prides itself on creating desserts from locally sourced ingredients. Offering ice cream bars, cakes, and sundaes, Amadora has a variety of flavours to try. These include caramelized white chocolate, salted butter caramel ice cream and five-bean vanilla ice cream. A must-have here is Mami’s Filter Kapi, which is a Chennai-style filter coffee-infused ice cream. The menu also offers craft coffee and Mexican dishes.

Prices start at ₹150.

Afters Gelato, Thiruvanmiyur

This gelato bar focuses on local nostalgic flavours from Chennai’s famous rose milk to filter coffee gelato and includes seasonal fruits like mango and ice apple. There are also brownies and other baked goods, in case you’re looking for something more.

Prices range from ₹90 to ₹175 for gelatos.

Shmoozie’s Hand-Crafted Ice Creams, Egmore

With seasonal ice cream and sorbets, this next spot serves interesting flavours like banoffee pie, mango mint, buttered walnut candy, and tea-inspired chai spicecream. They also offer sundaes and crumbles, with the option to add your own crumble to any ice cream cup.

Prices start from ₹150.

Les Amis, Alwarpet

This gelateria prides itself on creating authentic gelatos and sorbets with flavours that include condensed milk and semiya ice (vermicelli popsicles). Les Amis also offers an array of baked goods, like chicken béchamel puffs, hot chocolate, and locally-sourced coffee on the first floor. Prices start from ₹250.

Scoopy Doo, Thiruvanmiyur

With just three options—mango sorbet, cereal milk flavour and malty Milo—these gourmet ice creams are home made by Ahana Balaji. With their creamy texture and balanced flavours, they hit the right spot.

Visit their Instagram page, @scoopy.dooo to order. Prices start from ₹320

With inputs from Preet Joshi.