The best chocolate in Brussels is made by a Japanese chocolatier Yasushi Sasaki was named the Brussels' chocolatier of the year by the prestigious food guide Gault&Millau in Belgium

Belgium is believed to be the chocolate capital of the world with a rich tradition upheld by many skilled chocolatiers. Its dynamic chocolate industry has attracted artisans from across the globe. Last month, the best chocolatier award for Brussels, by the prestigious food guide Gault&Millau was not given to a (native) Belgium national, but to a Japanese chocolate maker who moved there about 30 years ago. Yasushi Sasaki earned the esteemed prize for his innovative take on pastries, bon bons and a whole range of chocolate treats.

The website Gault&Millau.org praises his skills: “No one can remain indifferent to the refinement of his chocolates, given the very Japanese precision he brings to the creation of all the sweets that line the counter of his shop. Yasushi Sasaki is one of those chocolate-makers who are obsessed by the importance of flavour. He uses a variety of original chocolates to make his coatings and ganaches, all of which are extremely elegant. This true magician of flavours – who will soon be launching bean-to-bar production – convinced our jury, who named him Chocolatier of the Year for Brussels.” For those planning to visit Brussels, do drop by at Sasaki’s bakery.

In other news, cocoa prices are steadily increasing reports Bloomberg.com. In a story published today, the business publication says, “Cocoa extended its surge — surpassing $9,000 a ton for the first time ever — as a supply crunch grips the market and chocolate makers grapple for beans.” The news story says it will impact the chocolate treats for Easter.