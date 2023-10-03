What Australian cricketers are ‘looking forward to eating in India’ The country’s top cricketers pick their favourite desi dishes, and their answers will not surprise you /food/discover/australian-cricketers-favourite-indian-food-111696303975031.html 111696303975031 story

The ICC Cricket World Cup begins in India on October 5. The Instagram page of ICC (@ICC) is buzzing with posts about cricketers, news and updates. In a collaborative reel with the official account of the Australian cricket team (@CricketAustralia), they posted a fun video yesterday on the favourite foods of the country’s top players.

Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc were asked, “What’s one dish you are looking forward to eating in India?” Starc looked baffled and didn’t have an answer, while the rest picked predictable foods: gulab jamun, butter chicken, garlic naan and naan. Infact, naan and garlic naan were top favourites, while the all-rounder Stoinis said he would have ‘just one’ gulab jamun with a chuckle. Stoinis knows they are indulgent, and to maintain his form he cannot have more than one.

People who left comments on the reel pointed out that Australian opener David Warner was missing. The cricketer, known for his batting prowess, had shared his love for Hyderabadi biryani on his Instagram page (@davidwarner31), on Sunday. The cricketer often shares his love for India with posts about the country. He arrived in Hyderabad for the warm-up game between Australia and Pakistan over the weekend and one of the first dishes he ordered was Hyderabadi biryani.

These foods shouldn’t come as a surprise for most Indians. Although India’s cuisine is enormously diverse, these are the desi delicacies that are most popular in the West. Perhaps Australian cricketers were introduced to Indian food through these dishes. They have enough butter and sugar to appease the taste buds.

The ICC World Cup 2023 begins on October 5. Australia is a powerful team, and they ranked first in the ICC Test Championship last year. They will play against the defending champions England on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

