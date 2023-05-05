A weekend pop-up menu brings Sri Lankan flavours to Mumbai Feast away with spicy sambols, aromatic crab curries and flambéd sweet appams /food/discover/a-weekend-pop-up-menu-brings-sri-lankan-flavours-to-mumbai-111683295959217.html 111683295959217 story

From ingredients to food choices, there are a bevy of similarities between the sparkling coastal cuisines of Sri Lanka and south India. Ergo, there’s very little that can go wrong palate-wise. It isn’t surprising then that a number of restaurants in Mumbai (yet another city by the sea) are hosting pop-ups featuring string hoppers, sambols and Jaffna-style curries.

This weekend, Suppaiya Sivarajah, executive chef of the Kuala Lumpur-based Sri Lankan restaurant Aliyaa will be at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar for a weekend pop-up. The restaurant has been listed in the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand and is touted to be a must-visit dining destination in the capital city of Malaysia. One of their most famous dishes is the Sri Lankan whole crab spiced with roasted cinnamon. Their crab cakes, which are part of the appetisers section, is enormously popular with diners. They have a bunch of dishes that will immensely please vegetarians. Do not miss out on the sambol, equivalent to Indian chutneys, that act as flavour bombs.

Sivarajah has collaborated with Dane Fernandes, executive chef of JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar to source the freshest seafood and ingredients from Sri Lanka for a diverse array of dishes. The pop-up, titled The Lankan Sojourn, will have best of Lankan cuisine with dishes like karuvappilai rice (rice infused with curry leaves), murungakai perta (a spicy drumstick preparation) and sumptuous prawn poriyal. End on a sweet note with payasam, wattalapam (coconut custrad pudding). The star dish from the dessert section is the sweet appam that contains jaggery and is flambéd for a perfect Instagram moment.

Date: 5-6 May, 2023

Time: 06:30 pm onwards

Price: Vegetarian ₹ 3000 + taxes; non-vegetarian ₹ 3500 + taxes; special cocktail menu is a la carte.

For reservations, contact 022 6882 8888.

The dinner-only experience will take place at Romano’s at JW Sahar in Mumbai.

