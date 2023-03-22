A new microbrewery in Delhi raises the bar with Austrian beers The Royal Brewery Bistro in Hotel The Royal Plaza opened its doors last week /food/discover/a-new-microbrewery-in-delhi-raises-the-bar-with-austrian-beers-111679426184775.html 111679426184775 story

Craft beer has become increasingly popular in India with microbreweries offering fresh draught in small batches in a range of styles and flavours. From Goa Brewing Co.’s breakfast cereal stout to Mumbai-based Crafters lemon myrtle lager, the Indian market for fresh beers has only expanded. In the pandemic, the microbrewery industry had to pivot to home delivery and some shut shop altogether.

Now, in an arguably post-pandemic world, food and drink enthusiasts are looking for more options and newer experiences. To meet the growing demand, new microbreweries have opened shop and not just in beer loving cities like Pune and Bengaluru. Delhi’s Hotel The Royal Plaza’s Royal Brewery Bistro, has fresh draughts. Situated in Delhi NCR, the brewery, which overlooks a poolside and a garden, will include four different types of beer, including a lager, a stout, and two types of witbier – German and Belgian. The limited variety means that each batch that is made in the brewery can be as perfect as it can be.

When asked why, Chetan Kapoor, deputy general manager of the hotel, said that the Royal Brewery Bistro was started for the purpose of serving fresh beer to all the guests.

“Many people like microbreweries where they can see how the drink is made, rather than having it bottled. We also brought in special brew masters from Europe to help us with the process to make sure that we have the best (beer).”

The restaurant uses German and Austrian hops and imported yeast from Germany to brew.

The bar menu also offers whisky, vodka, gin and rum. The food menu has been designed to complement the drinks. For example, their beer can be enjoyed with glazed chicken breast with sherry shallots or a crunchy sweet potato and cheese burger. The restaurant has starters such as kasundi fish tikka, tandoori chicken, hara bhara kebab and more.

Kapoor says the German witbier and the lager will appeal to the Delhi palate. All four beers can be sampled at the beginning of the meal, so that customers can take their pick for an enjoyable experience.

The Royal Brewery Bistro in Hotel The Royal Plaza in Delhi NCR offers 4 exclusive beers. Prices start at ₹450 for 300 ml.