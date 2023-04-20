Bring in the weekend with Ramzan and Eid delicacies Turn your weekend into a feast with kebabs, haleem and halwa /food/discover/7-places-for-eid-and-ramzan-menus-in-mumbai-and-bengaluru-111681965042937.html 111681965042937 story

Eid weekend is around the corner, and there’s a myriad of festive delicacies to look forward to. Visit a restaurant, order in from a cloud kitchen or send a gift box from a patisserie to make the most of limited edition menus.

Dates and cakes

La Folie’s Ramzan collection, curated by Chef Sanjana Patel, features a variety of sweets to celebrate the holy month. The collection includes Noor-e-Naaz Box with White, Gold, Blue Bonbons, Copper and Bronze Fingers, Khushtar Medjool Dates Box with Israeli Medjool dates coated in craft chocolate, caramelised pistachio lemon confit and orange peel, Meetha Afsana Assorted Dragees in Cocoa Almonds, Butterscotch Nutties, vanilla caramelised hazelnut and the gluten-free Shukr Tea Cake with Iranian Pistachio cake.

Price: Starts at ₹ 895

Order on lafolie.in/collections/ramadan

Make a reservation

South Mumbai’s premium Indian restaurant, Native Bombay, draws inspiration from street foods for its Ramzan menu. There are regional specialties like Mutton Boti Kebab and Ramzani Chicken Tandoori. Vegetarians can enjoy Lobiya Kebab, Subz Kadak Tikki, and Laal Mirch ka Paneer Tikka. Indulge in Paneer Shahi Korma, Chana Batata, Teen Mirch ka Salan, Chicken Bhuna Tawa, Haleem, and Tawa Takatak for mains, and end on a sweet note with phirni and kulfi paired with falooda with flavour options such as malai, mango and strawberry.

Menu available till April 21, 2023

Timings: Lunch 12-3 pm and dinner 7 pm-12 am

Where: Native Bombay, 10 - 12, Cochin St, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Sharbat and biryanis

Begin your feast with refreshing badam sharbat at Taj West End Bengaluru. Then go onto to snack on fruit salad, chana chat and kheema samosa. The mains include aromatic dishes like haleem, kurkure Machi and Lucknowi gosht biryani. End the meal with comforting kesari phirni.



Dates: April 21-22, 2023

Price: ₹ 1950 + taxes per person

Location: Machan, Taj West End

Baklava for the win

Bengaluru’s baklava brand, Klava sources ingredients from Türkiye to create delicious sweet treats. The traditional Turkish baklava named borek and soğuk are must-tries. If you visit the outlet, be sure to have a cup of their Turkish coffee, kahve. Then take home an assorted box of their signature baklavas that include options like pistachio and chocolate.

Price: Starts at ₹ 1749



Regional delicacies

The Ghost Chef, a Mumbai-based delivery kitchen, is the perfect place to order mouth-watering food for Eid. The menu caters to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians and features an extensive selection of North Indian and Mughlai cuisine, along with options from different cuisines of India, like Andhra, Parsi, Maharashtrian and Rajasthani. Guests can also try out food from the menu named Alas featuring traditional Lebanese and Greek dishes with influences of Türkiye.

Order on Zomato, Swiggy or on their Instagram page @theghostchef.in