5 places to try Navratri specials in Delhi

Sattvic dishes which are devoid of onion, garlic and wheat are the flavour of the season as Navratri starts today. Those who follow the tenets of fasting during the nine-day festival adhere to a sattvic diet which limits their food choices. Keeping this in mind, several restaurants in the Capital have launched Navratri special menus complete with kuttu puri, shakarkandi ki seekh, kuttu papdi chaat and more.

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

The elegant restaurant known for its ingredient-focussed menu has launched a wholesome thali for Navratri. There’s hot kottu poori, tongue-tickling dahi bhalla and aromatic gulab ki kheer, among others.

Price: ₹ 1,800 plus taxes

Contact: 011-49031351

SOCIAL's limited edition Nine Nights Menu

Yes, now you can go to a bar even when you are fasting. SOCIAL, located across Delhi, has introduced a Nine Nights Menu with nibbles like sabudana and water chestnut vada and potato and raw banana tikki with banana chips. There’s a thali too with samak rice, aloo jeera and sabudana kheer.

Price: ₹ 150 onwards

Contact: SOCIAL outlets at Vasant Kunj, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Noida and Cyber Hub

advertisement

advertisement

Also read | Navratri 'prasad' comes alive in these sweet recipes

Veg Gulati

They are believed to be the pioneer of Navratri thalis in the Capital. Veg Gulati has a large spread of tikkis, parathas, puris and kheer, and it best to head there in a completely empty tummy.

Price: ₹ 725 plus taxes

Contact: 011-41688831 for Greenpark and 01123388862 for Pandara Road

Imly

Just as Veg Gulati, the Imly chain of restaurants has an all-you-can-eat-style thali for the season. The plate is laden with kuttu ki puri, potato chaat and all things sabudana—papad, khichdi and kheer.

Price: ₹ 424 onwards

Contact: @imlydelhi, Instagram

Bhawan Delhi

During the long months of lockdown, chaat cravings reached epic proportions. To fulfil this need, a new takeaway brand named Bhawan Delhi launched a millennial-approved menu of street foods and mithais from across India. They have a Navratri special menu with items like kuttu papdi chaat, sabudana popcorn, tandoori fruit chaat, pedas and more.

Price: ₹ 225 onwards

Contact: @bhawandelhi, Instagram

advertisement

advertisement

Also read | This Navratri, what about a buckwheat flour dosa?