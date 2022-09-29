5 places to try festive specials this weekend

It’s that time of the year when multiple festivals have overlapped, heralding the season of feasting. Whether you want to sample Navratri-themed fasting menus, meat-laden Durga Pujo specials or regional flavours of Nepali Dashain, there are choices galore. Here are five places offering festive foods this weekend.

SOCIAL

All outlets of SOCIAL in Delhi, NCR, Mumbai and Pune have rolled out a Navratri-special menu for a limited period. Starters include kuttu paneer pakoda, sabudana and water chestnut vada accompanied by angoor and coconut chutney and raw banana tikki with banana chips served with dahi, tomatoes, carrots and beetroot julienne. There's Navratri khichdi from the selection of mains, and if you have an appetite for more, try the Navratri Vrat Thali with samak rice, aloo jeera, paneer in tomato gravy, makhana, sabudana kheer, sabudana vada and papad.

When: Available till October 5

Price: Starts from ₹150

Sana-di-ge, New Delhi

The restaurant known for Dakshina Kannada food has unveiled a vrat menu for the nine days of Navratri. From soups, starters, mains and desserts like banana sabudana kheer, it’s a large sumptuous spread.

When: Available till October 4

Price: Starts from ₹295

Cafe Lungta, Gurgaon

The Gurgaon restaurant that specialises in Nepali food has a Dashain thali for a limited period. This festival is the Nepali iteration of the Bengali Durga Pujo. Gobble up soft sel roti, meat curries and a sparkling variety of achaars.

When: Available till October 5

Price: ₹1200 inclusive of taxes

Anondomela, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

It’s a one-of-a-kind food fest for Durga Puja with pop-ups by home chefs. It’s a Durgotsab at GK 2 that’s making space for regional food with home chefs and hobby cooks. There will be around 20 stalls, with cuisines ranging from Marwari, Parsi, Gujrati, Bengali and more.

When: 7-9 pm, September 30



JW Marriott, Bengaluru

With jhal muri, ghugni and a variety of chops, JW Marriott in Bengaluru offers a big buffet of Bengali specialities for Durga Puja. There is an entire counter dedicated to Bengali mishtis. Remember to wear stretchy pants.

When: Available till October 5, from 7:30-11 pm

Price: ₹ 2550