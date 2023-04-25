5 new menus that celebrate summer Beet poriyal with ragi crackers, orange and mixed seeds salad and raw mango chicken taco are just a few dishes to pick from the season’s newest menus /food/discover/5-new-menus-that-celebrate-summer-111682415449322.html 111682415449322 story

In the culinary world, summer menus encapsulate seasonal produce, refreshing flavours, and serve as an antidote to the sweltering heat. A gamut of restaurants and cafés across the country have introduced dishes in keeping with the season. Here’s a list of a selected few:

Cracking the code

The Bombay Canteen’s summer menu is centered on an addictive texture: crunch. It is reflected in small plates such as the beet poriyal meant to be scooped up with masala ragi crackers; summer chaat with batter-fried leafy greens; and the light and comforting lauki musalam with spicy soya kheema cutlets. Apart from championing their regional ethos with dishes, they have a selection of mangoes too; from Devgad Hapus and Banganapalle to Mankurad and Laxmanbhog. It all adds up to form an unforgettable summer meal.

For reservations, call on 8880802424.

Eat like the French

The Bengaluru restaurant Amiel Gourmet has brought and innovated French delicacies. For summer, they have a variety if salads, appetizers and desserts. For the health conscious, there’s a diet salad of quinoa grains, millets, orange, mixed seeds and refreshing chipotle lemon dressing. End your meal with their signature Profiteroles, filled with vanilla ice cream, hot dark chocolate sauce and topped with roasted almond shavings.

For reservations, call on 9845 862027 and 8884441259.

All things mango

Mumbai’s Café Duco is experimenting with summer’s favourite fruit to create drinks, desserts, salads, tacos and burritos. The Sunny Sour Chop't Salad has raw mangoes with spiced cashew and glass noodles; there’s a taco with chillies, shrimps and mangoes; and a delish mango tres leches. Wash it all down with virgin mango colada or mango mojito. These are just a few dishes from their vast summer menu.

For reservations, call on 91370 76462.

Brewing the perfect cup

Located in J.P. Nagar Bengaluru, Kind Roastery & Brewroom Cafe has released a summer menu complete with mango Danish, mango cheesecake and a range of cold drips as well as cold brews. There are two refreshing flavours in cold drips, rose and pineapple. The coconut cold brew and cranberry iced coffee will delight those looking for a quick respite from heat wave.

Taste the umami

The new-age Japanese restaurant Akina in Mumbai has launched a summer menu focussed on umami. From the appetiser section, pick the tostada stuffed with spicy salmon tartare and puffed rice, or the crab and pumpkin harumaki with summer pumpkin and mud crab spring roll. From the mains, opt for the comforting Peppered Chazuke Rice with slow-cooked egg, crisp rice or chicken skin, truffle, smoked pepper and green tea dashi. End the meal on a sweet note with shaved yuzu and mango ice. Be sure to try out the high-ball style cocktail, Aureate Dawn Hi- Ball made with astringent spiced banana rum, breakfast tea vermouth, fresh mint and palm sugar.

For reservations, call on 8976452911 and 91 8976452899

