4 great monsoon menus to check out this month

Crispy comfort food

Someplace Else, Mumbai celebrates the monsoon by offering a range of crispy bites and some great music under one roof. Tuck into a pakora platter or spicy poutine or sup on a delicious hot and spicy ramen bowl, perfect for this season.

The Monsoon Menu at Someplace Else is available between July 1 and August 31 between 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

Stay dry and healthy

Health and delicious

Yogisattva Cafe Mumbai has collaborated with Commis Station to present a limited-edition vegan, gluten-free & refined sugar-free monsoon menu. Think dishes like quinoa & corn cakes with a fermented green chilli cashew cream, pumpkin wasabi gyoza with a chilli ponzu sauce, miso ramen, flourless cacao and date slice and organic miso caramel.

The limited-edition menu is available until Sunday, 17th July 2022 at the Yogisattva Cafe, Mumbai. For reservations, call 91 9867455009

Soothing monsoon brunch

Bhuttas for the rain

Lazy mornings spent sipping coffee in bed followed by a cosy, delicious brunch and afternoon siesta should be standard on Sunday mornings. And Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore is offering just that – a brunch filled with seasonal favourites like hot bhuttas, dry bhel, kebabs and some great Pauwa cocktails.

At Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore on all Sundays, 12.30 pm onwards. For reservations, call 9902000022 / 9902954007

Noodles for pluviophiles

A special monsoon menu

Hakkasan, Mumbai is all set to beat the rains with a limited-edition five-course lunch menu featuring a wholesome soup, dim sum, stir-fry, rice or noodles, and dessert paired with a glass of Prosecco Bellini. Some of the dishes on offer include sweet corn soup, spicy chicken dumplings, Sanpei chicken clay pot and a sugar-snap and water chestnut stir fry in black pepper.

Available Monday to Friday between noon and 3 pm. Call 8355877777

