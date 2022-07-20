3 ways to whip that perfect cup of morning coffee

Let's be honest: a day without a cup of hot morning coffee is impossible to get through for most of us. And while plain brew is enough on some days, there are others when you may want an upgrade. Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, offers some suggestions on how to create a beverage that is warm, delicious and energetic, offering a modern twist that guarantees a great morning start."Incorporate these methods to add a spark to your oh-so regular mornings and experience the goodness of coffee while obtaining the boost of freshness and vitality," says Chandra, who goes on to tell you exactly how you can do it.

South Indian filter coffee

Indian filter coffee is made by blending hot frothed milk with the infusion obtained by percolating warm water through finely-ground coffee powder with the help of a traditional Indian filter. To distinguish it from drip brew coffee, which is also commonly known as filter coffee, the drink is known internationally as Madras filter coffee or South Indian filter coffee.

How to make it

Components

Coffee Powder Hot Water Milk, Sugar

Preparation

In the traditional coffee filter, fix the upper compartment on a lower level. Add the coffee powder to the upper compartment and press down the powder firmly. Cover it with the umbrella attachment. Bring the water to a boil and pour it over the umbrella in the upper compartment until the water level nearly reaches the brim. Keep this covered for 8 to 10 mins until thick coffee decoction collects in the bottom compartment. Next, add boiled milk, proportions 25 ml decoctions & 75ml boiled milk, adjusting as per the strength of coffee desired. Add sugar as per taste and mix well. To get a frothy top, use a steel dabara-tumbler, and transfer the coffee 3-4 times between the two until the coffee gets frothy. Serve it the traditional way in the tumbler set inside a dabara

Moka coffeepot

The Moka coffeepot is a very common coffeepot in all Italian homes. Designed by Alfonso Bialetti in 1933, the Moka immediately captured people's hearts and became an official icon of the Italian tradition.

Components

Filter Boiler Coffee collection chamber

Preparation

1. Pour water into the boiler, right below the valve.

2. Fill the filter with coffee to its rim and gently tap it on the desk to level up the powder.

3. Insert the filter in the boiler and screw on the coffee collection chamber.

4. Place the coffee pot on medium-low heat.

5. When the coffee starts to rise, remove it from the heat and mix before serving.

Plunger coffee

This extraction system was invented in France in the middle of the 19th century and has different names throughout the world, such as melior, cafetière à piston, plunger coffee or French press.

Components

Cylindrical chamber Lid with plunger and filter

Preparation