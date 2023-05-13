World Cocktail Day: 3 recipes for refreshing summer drinks Welcome summer and celebrate World Cocktail Day with these recipes for fizzy, citrusy and refreshing drinks /food/cook/world-cocktail-day-recipes-fizzy-drinks-111683956789255.html 111683956789255 story

It is a lucky coincidence that World Cocktail Day coincides with the weekend this year, offering yet another reason to drink up. Visit a bar, or better still, make one at home.

Arundeep Singla, chairman and managing director of the Indian Made Foreign Liquor manufacturer Alcostar shares three recipes to brush up your bar skills at home.



Lemony Mint Vodka Fizz

Ingredients

1.5 oz vodka

4 oz. lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 oz. simple syrup (sugar syrup)

2-3 mint leaves

Club soda

Lemon slice for garnish

Mint sprig for garnish

Method

1. To start, add simple syrup and mint leaves to a shaker. Muddle until the mint leaves are slightly broken and the ingredients are well incorporated.

2. Add lemon juice, vodka, and ice, and shake well.

3. Using a julep (or tea) strainer, strain into an Old Fashioned Rocks glass or tumbler.

4. Top with club soda.

5. Garnish with lemon and mint sprig, and serve.

Grapefruit Whiskey Sour

Ingredients

2 oz. grapefruit juice

1.5 oz. blended whisky

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. simple syrup (sugar syrup)

Fresh grapefruit and lime to garnish



Method

1. Combine ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and shake.

2. Use a Hawthorne strainer (or tea strainer), and strain into an Old Fashioned glass.

3. Garnish with fresh grapefruit and lime slices.

Tom Collins

Ingredients

2 oz. London dry gin

1 oz. lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Club soda to top

Lemon wheel to garnish

Maraschino cherry to garnish

Method

1. In a Tom Collin glass (or tall glass), pour dry gin, lemon juice and simple syrup.

2. Fill the glass with ice and add club soda on top. Stir the ingredient.

3. Garnish the drink with a lemon wheel and a maraschino cherry.

Also read | What ChatGPT didn't tell me about ice and cocktails