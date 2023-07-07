Celebrate World Chocolate Day with an indulgent dessert This warm and cold choco-lava kulfi brings the best of two different sweet treats /food/cook/world-chocolate-day-2023-dessert-recipe-111688635468931.html 111688635468931 story

World Chocolate Day falls on July 7, and it is the perfect occasion to indulge in decadent desserts. Sandeep Rane, the corporate chef of bakery and confectionery at Hitchki, with outlets across Mumbai, has got you covered with his recipe for a sinful choco-lava kulfi dessert. It features an ice-cold malai kulfi dipped into a warm gooey chocolate lava cake. This recipe, which serves 6, is a great treat for you as well as your family and friends.

Malai kulfi

Ingredients

500 ml full fat milk

4 tablespoons sugar

Nuts as per taste

Method

On medium-high heat, bring the milk to a boil in a milk pan. Once the milk starts to boil, reduce the heat and boil for another 10 minutes on medium heat, stirring frequently to avoid the milk burning at the bottom. Reduce the milk to a thick rabdi-like consistency and add sugar. Mix well to dissolve. Nuts can be added at this step for more crunch. Cool down the mixture and set in an aluminium kulfi cone mould. Insert a wooden stick in the centre of the mould and freeze for 7-8 hours.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Ingredients

270 gm unsalted butter

270 gm dark chocolate

260 gm caster sugar

145 gm flour, sifted

10 eggs at room temperature

Cocoa powder

Method

Crack the eggs into a bowl and beat with an egg beater machine on medium speed until frothy. The eggs should appear to double in volume. Slowly add sugar to the mixture with the egg beater machine running. Microwave the chocolate until it has melted completely. Mix the chocolate and butter in a separate bowl, until both have been combined properly. Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture and fold with a spatula until well combined. Add the flour to this mixture and gently fold until no clumps of dry flour are visible. Grease six 6-ounce ramekins and lightly dust with cocoa powder or flour. Pour the chocolate lava cake batter into the ramekins and bake in an oven for 10 minutes. Serve hot with the malai kulfi popsicle.