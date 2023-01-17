What can be more warming than bisi bele bhaat this winter? This flavourful dish, made with rice, lentils and vegetables, represents comfort food for many /food/cook/what-can-be-more-warming-than-bisi-bele-bhaat-this-winter-111673923098388.html 111673923098388 story

As some parts of the country wake up to foggy mornings and chilly winds, nothing can bring comfort better than a piping hot bowl of bisi bele bhaat. This spicy dish, packed with flavour, brings together rice, lentils and vegetables. While the use of spices such as nutmeg elevate the dish, tamarind creates a play of tangy and sour flavours on the palate. Bisi bele bhaat is believed to have been originated in the Mysore Palace nearly a century ago, and it continues to spell warmth for people around the country.

Bisi Bele Bhaat (Bisi Bele Huliyanna)

By Chef Roopa Nabar from TTK Prestige

Serves: 5 people

Ingredients

1 cup rice washed and soaked

Half cup split pigeon pea (toor dal) washed and soaked

Half cup cubed carrot

Half cup green peas

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon split black gram (urad dal)

1 tablespoon split Bengal gram (chana dal)

6-7 dried red chillies

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

Half teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon asafoetida

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

10-15 curry leaves

2 tablespoons grated fresh coconut

6-7 cashew nuts

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

2 tablespoons ghee + for garnishing

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnishing

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a kadhai. Add black gram, Bengal gram, dried red chillies, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida, half the curry leaves and coconut. Mix well and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature and grind into a paste.

In a pressure cooker, add ghee, add curry leaves, turmeric powder, drained rice and dal, sauté for 1 minute, add carrots and peas, sauté for 1 minute, add ground paste, cashew nuts, and mix well on medium heat. Add salt. 5 cups water, close the lid. Put on high flame. After 1st whistle, simmer for 5 minutes and put off the flame.

Once the pressure drops, open the lid and put the cooker back on flame. Add garam masala powder, mix well till the mixture is soft, khichdi consistency.

Add tamarind paste and cook for 1 minute.

Garnish with chopped coriander and ghee and serve hot.

