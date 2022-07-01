Want a healthy dessert for breakfast? Try chia puddings

Rushed mornings look like they are here to stay, as many of us head back to the office after two years of working from home. And if you are looking good breakfast that is delicious, nutritious and quick to prepare, here is our suggestion: a jar of chia pudding. Chia puddings are nutrient dense, fulfilling and flavoursome, chockful of the good stuff like fibre, protein and omega-three fatty acids. And yes, it doesn't hurt that it tastes delicious too--think dessert for breakfast.

Chia seeds don't just promise a number of health benefits; they are one of the easiest superfoods' to inculcate in one's diet because they are so versatile. Add them to frozen yoghurts or milkshakes, or powder them to consume with soups, dal or just about anything. Chances are they will soon become a kitchen staple. And yes, preparing these puddings requires more curiosity than skill. All you need is some curiosity and a knack for flavours--there are plenty of fruits, nuts, seeds and berries that go with chia seeds.

So, what are you waiting for? Add these powerful seeds to your grocery list and try these fun recipes:

Pina Colada pudding

Ingredients

3 teaspoons of chia Seeds

1 cup coconut milk

Some chopped pineapples

A tbsp of coconut meat,

Pumpkin seeds

Method

Soak chia seeds in coconut milk in an air-tight jar, then pop the jar in the fridge, allowing the seeds to soak in the coconut milk.

In half an hour, give the soaked seeds a good mix and add the chopped pineapples to the jar.

Top the pudding with coconut meat and some pumpkin seeds. Dig in.

Peanut Butter Jelly

Ingredients

3 teaspoons of chia seeds

Half a cup of rolled oats,

A cup of almond milk

1 spoonful of peanut butter

Chopped strawberries

A handful of blueberries

Method

Soak rolled oats and chia seeds in milk and mix well. Add a tbsp of peanut butter to the mix. Allow the mixture to rest overnight in an airtight jar.

Prepare a compote with blueberries and a sweetener of choice.

Add a generous amount of blueberry compote to the base of the jar.

Add the soaked chia pudding over and top it with more compote and pudding till it layers like a cake.

Add blueberries and chopped strawberries to top off the pudding.

Chocolate Chia Pudding

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of chia seeds

1 tbsp cocoa powder

A cup of milk

Sliced bananas

A few raw walnuts or almonds

Half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder

Method

Add cocoa powder to the milk in a jar

Soak chia seeds in that milk, stir the mix and refrigerate it in an airtight container

After half an hour, add a sweetener of choice to the pudding

Top it with sliced bananas, cinnamon powder and walnuts