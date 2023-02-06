Two easy and unique recipes with millets

Does one need yet another millet story? The answer—as these recipes hope to reveal—will be a resounding yes. Two reasons: they are easy and they are not run-of-the-mill. You could make them through the year, and include them as part of your weekly menus to go beyond dal and rice.
Nachni lavash
Ingredients
500 gm nachni flour
500 gm refined flour
20 gm salt
300 gm unsalted butter
400 ml water
100 gm flaxseed for garnishing
Method
- Take a big bowl to knead all the ingredients. Mix the nachni flour, refined flour, salt and unsalted butter. Add water as you knead.
- Rest the dough in the fridge for about 10-15 minutes.
- Portion out the dough, and roll out to about 1.5 mm thickness. Place on a baking tray.
- Spray a thin layer of water, and sprinkle flaxseed on top.
- Cut as per desired shape and size.
- Bake in a pre-heated oven at 170 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, cool and enjoy with your favourite dips.
Kale & Millet Soup
Ingredients
30 ml extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1 onion, thinly sliced
15 ml white wine, optional
150 gm boiled millet
50 gm boiled red rice
350 ml veg stock
50 gm kale, washed and shredded
3 gm arrowroot powder
Few sprigs of basil, oregano and parsley
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan.
- Saute the onion and garlic. Add the millet and rice. Gently warm.
- Deglaze with white wine and add in the stock. (This step is needed if you are using white wine).
- Take the arrowroot in a bowl and mix with a little of the stock to make a slurry and add to the simmering soup.
- Add in the fresh herbs, adjust seasoning and serve hot.
NOTE
- Add any protein, like chicken or prawn, to the soup if you prefer.
- Corn flour may be used instead of arrowroot. Alternately, you could use the water filtrate from the boiled millet to add body to the soup.
Recipes and photo courtesy Smoke House Deli.