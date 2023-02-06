Two easy and unique recipes with millets A snack and a soup to celebrate the International Year of the Millet /food/cook/two-easy-and-unique-recipes-with-millets-111675684396017.html 111675684396017 story

Does one need yet another millet story? The answer—as these recipes hope to reveal—will be a resounding yes. Two reasons: they are easy and they are not run-of-the-mill. You could make them through the year, and include them as part of your weekly menus to go beyond dal and rice.

Nachni lavash

Ingredients

500 gm nachni flour

500 gm refined flour

20 gm salt

300 gm unsalted butter

400 ml water

100 gm flaxseed for garnishing

Method

- Take a big bowl to knead all the ingredients. Mix the nachni flour, refined flour, salt and unsalted butter. Add water as you knead.

- Rest the dough in the fridge for about 10-15 minutes.

- Portion out the dough, and roll out to about 1.5 mm thickness. Place on a baking tray.

- Spray a thin layer of water, and sprinkle flaxseed on top.

- Cut as per desired shape and size.

- Bake in a pre-heated oven at 170 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes.

- Remove from the oven, cool and enjoy with your favourite dips.

Kale & Millet Soup

Kale and millet soup.

Ingredients

30 ml extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

15 ml white wine, optional

150 gm boiled millet

50 gm boiled red rice

350 ml veg stock

50 gm kale, washed and shredded

3 gm arrowroot powder

Few sprigs of basil, oregano and parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

- Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan.

- Saute the onion and garlic. Add the millet and rice. Gently warm.

- Deglaze with white wine and add in the stock. (This step is needed if you are using white wine).

- Take the arrowroot in a bowl and mix with a little of the stock to make a slurry and add to the simmering soup.

- Add in the fresh herbs, adjust seasoning and serve hot.

NOTE

- Add any protein, like chicken or prawn, to the soup if you prefer.

- Corn flour may be used instead of arrowroot. Alternately, you could use the water filtrate from the boiled millet to add body to the soup.

Recipes and photo courtesy Smoke House Deli.