Recipes for kachoris and malpuas with mango

Got aamras? Make kachoris. The king of fruits can be used to cook up a storm. Maharaj Bhawar Singh, the corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani shares two recipes that are easy, fun, and perfect for those who like to experiment with food.

Mango khasta kachori

Ingredients

For the dough

2 cups maida

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

For the stuffing

Half cup moong dal, soaked for two hours

1 tbsp green coriander, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp fennel powder

One-fourth tsp red chilli powder

Half gm or one pinch asafoetida

Half tsp ginger powder, or one inch piece ginger (grated)

Salt as per taste

One-fourth tsp garam masala

Half tsp cumin seeds

Garnish

1 tbsp roasted dal

1 cup aamras

1 tbsp green chutney

1 tbsp ripe mango cubes

Method

Take maida in a big bowl, add salt, oil and mix well. Now add water as you knead it into a soft dough. The consistency should be similar to roti dough. Don’t knead the dough too much. Place the dough in a bowl, cover it and keep it aside for 15-20 minutes.

Stuffing:

Coarsely grind the soaked moong dal.

Preheat pan and add 3-4 tbsp oil. When oil is sufficiently hot, add cumin seeds and saute for a while. After sauteing cumin seeds, add asafoetida, green chilli, coriander powder, fennel powder and saute the spices for a few minutes.

Now add grounded dal, salt, garam masala, ginger powder and red chilli powder. Mix all ingredients well. Stir constantly and cook until it the mixture dries up and emanates a nice aroma. (If the dal sticks to the bottom of pan, add some oil). Remove the roasted dal into a bowl so that it cools quickly.

To make kachoris

Pinch out a bit of the dough and roll it into a ball that’s roughly the size of a lemon. Press it with your fingers, shaping it like a bowl.

Fill it with 1 teaspoon of the stuffing, lift the edges and seal. This is the kachori. Repeat with the remaining dough and stuffing.

Frying

Preheat oil in a wok. Oil should be medium hot.

Gently press the stuffed dough ball with your hand or fingers into a thick kachori. Place one kachori in the oil and flip it when it puffs up and turns slightly brown. Keep flipping and fry until it turns golden brown. Keep the flame low to medium for crunchy and crusty kachori. Remove from the wok and place it on a plate covered with absorbent paper. You can fry two or more kachoris at a time, if possible.

Garnish the kachori with roasted fried moong dal, ripe mango cubes, sev, green coriander chutney or aamras, and serve.

Gulkand Malpua

Ingredients

100 gm maida

500 gms wheat flour

1 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

1 cup ghee

250 gm sugar

1 pinch saffron

500 ml milk

2 tablespoon chopped pistachios

250 ml water

50 gms khoya

1 tsp rose water

Gulkand

Method

For making sugar syrup, place water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar in it and stir until it’s fully dissolved. Allow to cool, mix and keep aside.

Mix maida, wheat flour, khoya, cardamom powder and milk in a bowl. Ensure the mixture is of pouring consistency and not too thick.

Now, heat ghee in a pan over low flame. Pour a ladleful of the mixture and spread evenly.

Keep the flame low and cook till it is light brown on both sides. Remove the cooked malpua and drain the excess ghee.

Drop the malpua in sugar syrup and allow it to soak for 2-3 minutes. Repeat the same with the remaining malpuas.

Drain the malpuas from the syrup, garnish with pistachios, chopped rose petals and gulkand. Serve warm with chilled rabdi.

