Recipe: Two ways with chicken bagel sandwich

If you are the kind of cook who believes in pre-prep and hacks, while having fun in the kitchen, then these recipes are for you. Grab bagels, prepare the chicken stuffing and sandwich spreads in advance and get going.
Roast chicken bagelwich
Ingredients
For herb chicken
100 gms chicken breast boneless
One-fourth tsp garlic, peeled and chopped
One-fourth tsp salt
One-fourth tsp black pepper, crushed
One-fourth tsp oregano
1 tbsp refined oil
One-fourth tsp dry thyme
1 tsp lemon juice
Half tsp parsley leaves, chopped
One-fourth tsp dijon mustard
One-fourth tsp chilli flakes
For Hawaiian slaw
5 gm red cabbage, julienned
10 gm cabbage, julienned
5 gm carrot, julienned
5 gm green capsicum, julienned
15 gm mayonnaise
Pinch of salt
Pinch of crushed black pepper
10 gm pineapple, julienned
For the aioli spread100 gms mayonnaise
2 gms garlic, chopped
Pinch of crushed black pepper
Pinch of salt
Juice of half a lemon
To assemble
2 leaves lettuce lollo rosso
2 leaves lettuce green
2 slices of tomato
2 slices of onion
1 slice cheddar cheese
60 gms Hawaiian slaw
1 bagel, sliced into half
Method
For herb chicken
Marinate the chicken breast with oil, chopped garlic, dijon mustard, parsley, oregano, lemon juice, thyme, chilli flakes, salt and pepper, and let it rest for an hour in the chiller.
Roast the chicken in the oven for 15-20 mins or on a grill until well done. Let it cool and slice to get half-inch strips.
For Hawaiian slaw
In a clean bowl, add red cabbage, carrot, capsicum, cabbage, pineapple and mayonnaise. Mix them well and adjust the seasoning.
For the aioli spread
In a clean bowl, mix mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice, pepper and salt.
To assemble
Take both halves of the bagel and spread the aioli spread. Take the bottom half of the bagel, place the lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, add the Hawaiian slaw, add stripes of roasted chicken, top with the cheese slice and place the top half of the bagel. Enjoy.
Pulled chicken ranch bagelwich
The ingredients and method for assembling the sandwich and preparing the chicken remain unchanged. The only difference is the change in the sandwich spread; instead of aioli, this recipe uses jalapeño ranch.
Ingredients for ranch
15 gms onion, finely chopped
1 pod garlic
1 gm parsley
Pinch of salt
Pinch of black pepper, crushed
Juice of half a lemon
150 gm mayonnaise
250 gm curd
3 jalapeños chopped
Method
For ranch: In a clean bowl, mix onion, garlic, parsley, jalapeño and curd. Refrigerate overnight. The following morning, add mayonnaise, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Whisk and mix well to remove lumps.
Shred the chicken or pull it apart. Mix with the ranch. Slice the bagel into half and toast well with butter. To assemble, place lettuce, tomato slices, onion slices, chicken and ranch mix, top up with the cheese slice, and place the top half of the bagel. Enjoy.
Recipes by chef Tilak Sundar Vel, Chief Culinary Officer, Fresh Menu
