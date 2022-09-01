Recipe: Two ways with chicken bagel sandwich

If you are the kind of cook who believes in pre-prep and hacks, while having fun in the kitchen, then these recipes are for you. Grab bagels, prepare the chicken stuffing and sandwich spreads in advance and get going.

Roast chicken bagelwich

Ingredients

For herb chicken

100 gms chicken breast boneless

One-fourth tsp garlic, peeled and chopped

One-fourth tsp salt

One-fourth tsp black pepper, crushed

One-fourth tsp oregano

1 tbsp refined oil

One-fourth tsp dry thyme

1 tsp lemon juice

Half tsp parsley leaves, chopped

One-fourth tsp dijon mustard

One-fourth tsp chilli flakes

For Hawaiian slaw

5 gm red cabbage, julienned

10 gm cabbage, julienned

5 gm carrot, julienned

5 gm green capsicum, julienned

15 gm mayonnaise

Pinch of salt

Pinch of crushed black pepper

10 gm pineapple, julienned

For the aioli spread100 gms mayonnaise

2 gms garlic, chopped

Pinch of crushed black pepper

Pinch of salt

Juice of half a lemon

To assemble

2 leaves lettuce lollo rosso

2 leaves lettuce green

2 slices of tomato

2 slices of onion

1 slice cheddar cheese

60 gms Hawaiian slaw

1 bagel, sliced into half

Method

For herb chicken

Marinate the chicken breast with oil, chopped garlic, dijon mustard, parsley, oregano, lemon juice, thyme, chilli flakes, salt and pepper, and let it rest for an hour in the chiller.

Roast the chicken in the oven for 15-20 mins or on a grill until well done. Let it cool and slice to get half-inch strips.

For Hawaiian slaw

In a clean bowl, add red cabbage, carrot, capsicum, cabbage, pineapple and mayonnaise. Mix them well and adjust the seasoning.

For the aioli spread

In a clean bowl, mix mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice, pepper and salt.

To assemble

Take both halves of the bagel and spread the aioli spread. Take the bottom half of the bagel, place the lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, add the Hawaiian slaw, add stripes of roasted chicken, top with the cheese slice and place the top half of the bagel. Enjoy.

Pulled chicken ranch bagelwich

Pulled chicken ranch bagelwich. (Photo: Fresh Menu)

The ingredients and method for assembling the sandwich and preparing the chicken remain unchanged. The only difference is the change in the sandwich spread; instead of aioli, this recipe uses jalapeño ranch.

Ingredients for ranch

15 gms onion, finely chopped

1 pod garlic

1 gm parsley

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper, crushed

Juice of half a lemon

150 gm mayonnaise

250 gm curd

3 jalapeños chopped

Method

For ranch: In a clean bowl, mix onion, garlic, parsley, jalapeño and curd. Refrigerate overnight. The following morning, add mayonnaise, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Whisk and mix well to remove lumps.

Shred the chicken or pull it apart. Mix with the ranch. Slice the bagel into half and toast well with butter. To assemble, place lettuce, tomato slices, onion slices, chicken and ranch mix, top up with the cheese slice, and place the top half of the bagel. Enjoy.

Recipes by chef Tilak Sundar Vel, Chief Culinary Officer, Fresh Menu

