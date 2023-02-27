Perfect weekday nibbles: Grilled fish tikka with a dash of kasundi Anardana, the latest entrant to the Gurugram dining scene, offers chaats, curries and kebabs, albeit with a contemporary twist. Now you too can try making one of its signature dishes at home /food/cook/perfect-weekday-nibbles-grilled-fish-tikka-with-a-dash-of-kasundi-111677470050497.html 111677470050497 story

A playful twist on the much-loved palak patta chaat, featuring kale, and a seekh kebab made with edamame—these are just some of the dishes that can be found on the menu of Anardana, the latest restaurant to enter the food and beverage landscape in Gurugram. The selection comprises a mix of the classic and the contemporary, from beetroot Shikampuri and tandoori broccoli to murgh badami shorba and Anardana butter chicken. Vegan variants of several of the popular dishes are also available for guests. The idea is to convert typically Indian recipes into modern-age tapas and healthy platters.

“When you think of Anardana, typically Indian flavours come to mind,” says Dr Shruti Malik, co-founder of the restaurant chain. “However, it is that one condiment that is used in dishes around the world in different forms. It is that global touch that we want to bring.” Malik hails from a family of doctors, who are crazy about food. However, they used to be paranoid of hygiene in casual dining restaurants. So, Malik and her family decided to take matters in their own hands and opened Anardana in Preet Vihar, in east Delhi, in 2018. Today, the restaurant has opened three outlets in Delhi NCR, one in Chandigarh, with one coming up soon in Ranchi. “Ours is a family restaurant, with something on offer for four-year-olds to 65-year-olds,” she adds.

Anardana’s kasundi fish tikka

Ingredients

1.2 kg fish (any firm white fish)

0.1 gm ginger

0.1 gm garlic

.05 gm salt

.05 gm lemon

.02 gm red chilli powder

A pinch of turmeric

.05 gm kasundi

.3 gm curd

.05 gm green chilli

.05 gm mustard oil

.01 gm coriander

.01 gm mint

.25 gm onion

.05 gm mustard powder

.05 gm cream

A pinch of kasuri methi

A pinch of garam masala

Method:

Cut fish into chunks; marinate with lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli paste, salt and kasuri methi. Add kasundi and the rest of the ingredients. Grill to perfection in the oven or in a tandoor, and serve hot with chutney and lemon wedges.

