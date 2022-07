Now, Chinese cuisine that's heart healthy

Researchers have created a heart-healthy, lower sodium version of traditional Chinese cuisine that was appetising, affordable and significantly lowered blood pressure among adults diagnosed with hypertension.

The heart-healthy Chinese diet reduced sodium intake in half, from nearly 6,000 mg daily to about 3,000 mg daily, and featured reduced fat, increased protein and carbohydrates, twice as much dietary fibre and increased potassium. People with high blood pressure may benefit from adopting a similar heart-healthy, lower sodium diet.

Also Read: Eat your fill of bhaji and matar karanji in Pune this monsoon

A key feature of the Chinese heart-healthy diet, modeled along the lines of the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, was sodium reduction. An unhealthy diet, especially one high in sodium, is a key modifiable risk factor for high blood pressure.

"Compared with the nutrient composition of a usual Chinese diet in urban China, our heart-healthy diet of traditional Chinese cuisine cut sodium in half, from 6,000 mg daily to 3,000 mg daily, reduced fat intake and doubled dietary fiber. It also increased protein, carbohydrates and potassium," said the first author and co-chair of the study team Yanfang Wang, Ph.D., a nutritionist and professorial research fellow at Peking University Clinical Research Institute in Beijing, China.

According to the study, Chinese people account for more than one-fifth of the world's population. Like in other parts of the world, the cardiovascular disease burden has increased rapidly in recent decades in China. Unhealthy changes in the Chinese diet have been a major factor driving the rise in cardiovascular disease.

According to a 2012 China National Nutrition Survey, consumption of healthy foods such as grains (34%), tubers and legumes (80%), and vegetables and fruits (15%) decreased significantly. In contrast, consumption of meat (162%), eggs (233%), and edible oil (132%) increased dramatically over the same time.

"Chinese people who live in the U.S. and elsewhere often maintain a traditional Chinese diet, which is very different from a Western diet," said the chair of the study team Yangfeng Wu, M.D., Ph.D., professor of epidemiology and sciences in clinical research at Peking University Clinical Research Institute in Beijing, China. "Healthy Western diets such as DASH and Mediterranean have been developed and proven to help lower blood pressure, however, until now, there has not been a proven heart-healthy diet developed to fit into traditional Chinese cuisine."

The study included 265 Chinese adults, average age of 56 years old, with systolic blood pressure equal to or greater than 130 mm Hg. Slightly more than half of the participants were women, and nearly half were taking at least one high blood pressure medication when the study began. Participants were recruited from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. These are four major cities in China, each with a corresponding regional cuisine: Shangdong, Huaiyang, Cantonese and Szechuan, respectively.

The Chinese heart-healthy diet was developed with catering organizations in those areas and conformed to the four regional cuisines, so that researchers could understand if the effect of the heart-healthy diet would be applicable and sustainable to different Chinese dietary cultures. This can sometimes be challenging since traditional Chinese cuisine has a long history of using salt for cooking and food preservation, over thousands of years. This is especially true in northern China, where greens were scarce in the cold climate, and people had to eat salt-preserved vegetables during the winter and spring seasons. This is why sodium intake is even higher for people living in northern China.

At the beginning of the study, all participants consumed their local, usual diets for seven days so that the new eating plans could be customized for taste and flavor. Researchers wanted the heart-healthy diet to be as close as possible to the participant's usual diets in terms of flavor, while adjusting the nutrient intake to be heart-healthy. After the initial 7 days of eating their usual diet, 135 of the adults were randomly selected to consume the new Chinese heart-healthy diet for 28 days, and the remaining 130 participants ate meals from their usual cuisine. Depending on group assignment, meals were either regular or heart-healthy versions of Shangdong, Huaiyang, Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine. Study participants and blood pressure assessors were not aware of which dietary group the participants were assigned.

Researchers measured the participants' blood pressure before and after the study, and once a week during the study. Food ingredients were weighed for each dish to calculate nutrient intake for each meal. Urine samples to measure sodium and potassium intake were collected at the start and the end of the study. The results indicated the blood pressure-lowering effect of the Chinese heart-healthy diet may be substantial and compatible with hypertension medications.

Also Read: World Ice Cream Day: 5 innovative ice creams to make at home