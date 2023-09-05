National Nutrition Week: 2 recipes for power-packed salads In honour of a week that promotes healthy eating, here’re easy, vegan and flavourful recipes for salads /food/cook/national-nutrition-week-recipes-salads-111693884285901.html 111693884285901 story

National Nutrition Week is observed every year from September 1-7 to promote awareness about healthy eating. To encourage better dietary choices, here are two recipes for flavour-packed vegan salads.

A crunchy salad of tasty rocket, radish and creamy avocado

Ingredients

One-third cup caster sugar

2 tbsp water

Half cup walnuts

1 large avocado

3 tbsp lemon juice

100 gm baby rocket leaves

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Half tsp Dijon mustard

2 radishes, washed and thinly sliced

2 cherry tomatoes

2 baby carrots

Method

1. Line a baking tray with foil and lightly oil it. Place sugar into a non-stick frying pan with water. Stir over low heat to dissolve the sugar then increase the heat to medium and bring to a boil. Boil for 5-7 mins until mixture starts to become golden and syrupy. Add walnuts and cook further 2-3 mins stirring often until the sugar mixture is caramel coloured and toffee-like, and coats the walnuts. Place the walnuts on the oiled foil and let them cool.

2. Cut the avocado in half lengthways, and remove the stone and scoop out the halves from the skin. Slice each half into 5-7 pieces. Place them in a serving bowl and toss with only one tablespoon lemon juice. Mix in rocket leaves and radish slices.

3. In a small bowl, add oil, mustard and remaining lemon juice and whisk until well mixed. Drizzle over the salad and toss thoroughly to coat. Roughly chop the walnuts and sprinkle over the salad. Serve immediately.

Sprouts with an orange twist



Ingredients

One-third cup (107 gm) orange marmalade

1 tablespoon (15 ml) apple cider vinegar



For the mixed sprouts

1 pound mixed sprouts

1 tablespoon red cabbage

2 tablespoons whole micro beans

30 ml orange juice

20 ml lemon juice

15 gm beetroot, cubed

10 ml olive oil

Method

Toss all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Serve as a side dish, breakfast, or as a snack.

Recipes by Brijesh Patwal, Chef de Cuisine at Radisson Andheri MIDC, Mumbai

