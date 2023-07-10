Stuck at home this monsoon? Recreate these restaurant-style snacks Learn how to make tasty monsoon snacks, like dim sum, five cheese paniyaram and patti samosa /food/cook/monsoon-recipes-dim-sum-paniyaram-samosa-tikki-111688969372960.html 111688969372960 story

Being stuck at home because of the pouring rain can be frustrating. But this can also be the perfect time to learn how to cook something delicious, and hone your cooking skills. To help with this, four chefs from restaurants in Bengaluru and Goa share recipes for easy snacks with a gourmet flair.

Deep blue sea dumplings

Chef Viveq Pawar, Roxie, Bengaluru

Ingredients

For dough

65 ml water, infused with blue pea flower

35 gms wheat starch

20 gms potato starch

For stuffing

50 gms basa fish

40 gms prawns

10 gms cilantro

5 gms lemon grass

5 gms lemon leaf

4 gms sugar

3 gms salt

3 gms fresh red chilli

5 ml sesame oil

5 ml oyster sauce

For dipping sauce

3 tbsp oil

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp spring onion

1 tbsp fresh red chilli

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp cilantro

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp black vinegar

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp vegetable broth

1 tsp sugar

Sichuan pepper powder and salt to taste

Method

For the dim sum filling:

1. Clean the fish and prawns and finely chop them.

2. Finely chop the lemon grass and leaves.

3. In a bowl, add the chopped lemongrass, lemon leaf, cilantro, oyster sauce, chopped fresh red chilli, sesame oil, salt and sugar to make a marinade for the fish and set aside.

For the dim sum wrappers:

1. Mix the potato starch along with wheat flour and set aside.

2. In a pot, boil the blue pea flower with water to extract the colour.

3. Strain and add the hot water to the flour mix.

4. Knead well until smooth and rest the dough.

5. Make balls of dough (approximately 10 gms.) and roll them out.

6. Fill them with about 20 gm of filling and fold the dumpling into a shape of your choice.

7. Place the dim sum basket in a vessel filled with water to steam them.

8. Brush oil on the surface of a banana leaf or high-quality parchment paper and gently place the folded dim sum on top of it.

9. Steam the dim sums for 3 to 5 minutes.

For the dipping sauce:

1. Add all the ingredients except for the oil to a bowl.

2. Heat the oil until it boils and pour over the other ingredients.

3. Mix well and serve with the dumplings.

Five cheese paniyaram

Chef Ankur Sharma, Raahi Neo Bar and Kitchen, Bengaluru

Ingredients

For paniyaram batter

600 gm idli rice, parboiled

300 gm urad dal (split black gram)

5 gm fenugreek seeds

20 ml oil

Water for soaking and grinding

Salt to taste

For stuffing

20 gm peri peri powder

10 gm mozzarella cheese

10 gm cheddar cheese

10 gm parmesan cheese

10 gm cream cheese

10 gm feta cheese

Method

1. Soak the idli rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds overnight.

2. Drain all the water and grind into a fine paste. Add some water if needed.

3. After grinding into a paste, add salt and adjust the seasoning.

4. To make the stuffing, take a bowl and mix all the cheeses and peri peri powder together.

5. Take a paniyaram pan and add a drop of oil to each dent.

6. Fill half of each dent with the batter.

7. Drop in a little bit of the cheese mixture in each dent and cover the rest with batter.

8. Cook until the paniyaram is golden brown on both sides.

9. Serve with tomato or coconut chutney.

Poriyal patti samosa

Chef Vishwas Khughshal, Jamming Goat 3.0, Bengaluru

Ingredients

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, peas), finely chopped

1 cup onions, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Half tsp turmeric powder

Half tsp red chilli powder

Half tsp garam masala

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp oil

Readymade samosa patti

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves

Method

1. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Sauté until they turn translucent.

2. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Sauté for a minute.

3. Add the mixed vegetables and cook for a few minutes until they are slightly tender.

3. Now, add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.

4. Turn off the heat and let the filling cool down.

5. Take the readymade samosa patti and fill the filling.

6. Apply water along the edges of the cone and seal it carefully to form a triangle-shaped samosa. Press the edges firmly to ensure it is sealed properly.

7. Repeat the process for the remaining dough and filling.

8. Heat oil in a deep pan for frying. Once the oil is hot, gently slide in the samosas and fry them on medium heat until they turn golden brown and crispy.

9. Remove the samosas from the oil and drain the excess oil on a paper towel.

10. Garnish the poriyal patti samosas with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Amaranth Tikki

Chef Priyatosh Ghosh, Stonestreet, Bengaluru

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh amaranth leaves

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

Half cup carrots, chopped

Half cup zucchini, chopped

Half cup baby spinach

One-fourth cup fresh chipotle chilli

One-fourth cup brussel sprouts

One-fourth cup turnips, chopped

One-fourth cup pine nuts and almonds

One-sixth cup balsamic glaze

One tablespoon oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Rinse the amaranth fresh in a fine mesh sieve until the water runs clear.

2. In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add the amaranth and baby spinach and stir well.

3. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the amaranth and spinach are cooked through.

4. While they are cooking, heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat.

5. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened for about 5 minutes.

6. Add the zucchini, salt, carrot, brussels sprout, chipotle chilli, turnip and pepper.

7. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

8. Stir the cooked vegetables into the cooked amaranth and spinach. Let the mixture cool slightly.

9. Make oval shape tikkis and add the pine nuts and almonds in the center.

10. Heat a large skillet over medium heat.

11. Cook the tikkis in batches for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and heated through.

12. Garnish cooked tikkis with balsamic glaze and serve.

Delicious and vibrant amaranth tikkis.

