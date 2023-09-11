3 millet recipes inspired by the G20 menu Two different millets—foxtail and barnyard—for upma, salad and halwa /food/cook/millet-recipes-upma-halwa-salad-g20-menu-111694420607518.html 111694420607518 story

With the G20 menu boasting of interesting millet dishes for world leaders, different varieties of this ancient grain are now in focus. Millets have been a staple in many regional cuisines for centuries, and now this nutrient-dense superfood is believed to be the answer to the devastating food crisis brought on by rising temperatures in the future.

The versatility of this gluten-free grain allows it to be a great addition to your diet in interesting ways. Here are three different recipes with two different millets:

Vegetable upma with foxtail millets

These small oval-shaped millets are believed to be a staple grain in countries like India, China and Japan. In fact, research says it originated in China before making its way into India. In a modern kitchen, one of the easiest ways to use this millet is to cook it whole in upma. All you have to do is rinse a cup of foxtail millets and let it soak. Then, heat some ghee, and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves. You can add some chopped onions, green chillies and ginger, and saute. To make it nutrient-rich, throw in your favourite vegetables. Once the vegetables are cooked, spoon in the millets, and season with salt and pepper.

Salad with foxtail millets

Foxtail is one of the most versatile millets; think of it as quinoa . In this salad, it’s combined with chickpeas and eggs for a fulfilling meal. Use your favourite vegetables for the salad, including cucumber, carrots, capsicum and crunchy lettuce and mix them with overnight-soaked chickpeas. Serve with a portion of cooked millets with boiled eggs on the side. You can amp it up with grilled chicken or fish.

Halwa with barnyard millet

Barnyard millet is believed to have lowest quantity of carbohydrate, and is used to substitute wheat and rice. Nutty and gluten-free, it works perfectly for a healthy-ish halwa enriched with dry fruits. Start by heating some ghee in a pan and add millet flour. Roast till it turns golden brown and releases a delightful aroma. Add sugar, milk, and cardamom powder as per taste and mix well on low heat until it thickens. As the mixture starts to leave the side of the pan, take it off the heat. Now, garnish with lightly fried nuts and serve. Bookmark this recipe for the festive season.

