5 dessert recipes with lemon for a touch of sunshine From cake to sorbet and tart, here are recipes for summer desserts with lemon /food/cook/lemon-dessert-recipes-111684224360254.html 111684224360254 story

Is there anything more refreshing than a mouth-puckering lemon sorbet on a hot day? Or, who can resist waffles topped with lemon curd? Maybe, it’s time to finally master that classic lemon tart recipe? Whatever the reason, summer is the time when desserts with lemon truly shine. If you don't have lemons, substitute with the desi nimboo.



Here are five recipes for a head start:

Lemon sorbet

Just three ingredients—sugar, water and lemons—and you have a dessert that’s the perfect antidote for the sweltering heat. While the cooking bit barely requires any time, freezing it takes hours. Plan in advance and you have a fantastic treat for the weekend. Serve in ice cream cones to enjoy to the fullest.

Lemon spudding

Spudding is a portmanteau of the words souffle and pudding. It’s a perfect dessert to serve guests, and the prep plus baking time is no longer than 30 minutes. Just make sure there’s enough time to let it chill in the fridge. The moist cake-like top give way to a gooey bottom and makes for an indulgent end to a meal.

Lemon tart

Every enthusiastic baker needs to learn the recipe of a tart, and this could be the one for you. It looks decadent, tastes delish and feels like sunshine on a plate. It’s a recipe for keeps.

Eggless lemon curd

Your search for the perfect recipe for lemon curd ends here. Chef Vineet Bhatia breaks down the recipe into easy steps. It makes one believe, ‘anyone can cook’ (as Ratatouille would say). The ways to use lemon curd are endless: Serve it with berries, waffles, pancakes, sponge cakes, dry fruits, French toast and more.



Vegan lemon cake

Think of it as the spongiest vegan cake that will put the famous Starbucks lemon cake to shame. Also, the latter isn’t vegan. Drizzled with lemon icing, it’s exactly what your tea needs.

Also read | Recipes for kachoris and malpuas with mango