Learn the basics of Korean food with these simple recipes Korean foods like tteokbokki and kimchi fried rice are not just delicious but also easy to make. Learn how to cook these yummy dishes at home with five easy recipes /food/cook/learn-the-basics-of-korean-food-with-these-simple-recipes-111678164165258.html 111678164165258 story

Korean food is not only delicious but also diverse. We could write volumes on flavoursome kimchi, Korean fried rice, bibimbap and more. Here are five simple Korean recipes that you can make at home right now, complete with alternatives for the Indian palate.

Kimchi

Kimchi is a fermented dish with cabbage as a key ingredient. Chef Kunal Kapur breaks down the reciple in simple steps, starting from which cabbage to use to showing an easy way to ferment. By suggesting replacements and making it vegetarian, he tweaks the recipe to the Indian dietary preferences. Find out more by watching this video.

Kimchi fried rice

Kimchi can be used to make all types of dishes, including this kimchi fried rice. Chef Ranveer Brar gives tips and tricks on how to create the perfect one such as draining the cabbage and using fresh ingredients for the perfect sauce. He also gives the history of different Korean ingredients such as gochugaru and gochujang. Find out more by watching this video.

Tteokbokki

Tteokbokki is a famous Korean street food consisting of chewy rice cakes. In this video, the basics of the dish are shown, along with substitutes for the original dish. These chewy rice cakes are the perfect snack and can be made without any effort, which is why it is perfect for a late-night meal.

Korean chilli garlic potato bites

These Korean chilli garlic bites have been all the rage recently. Easy noodles are assembled out of potato starch and the sauce is the best part. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shows how to cook the dish in this video.

Gimbap

Gimbap or Korean sushi roll is an easy recipe that comes together in a short amount of time. All you need is sushi rice, vegetables, and some seaweed. In this video, techniques on how to make the roll are given so making the gimbap is an easy process. Alternatives to sushi mats are also given in the video.