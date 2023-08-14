Planning an Independence Day-themed party? Try these recipes Easy and fun tri-coloured recipes for a fuss-free house party on Independence Day /food/cook/independence-day-2023-recipes-111692000035059.html 111692000035059 story

Whether you want to throw an Independence Day-themed party or plan a picnic, here are recipes that will add to the fun. Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, of the restaurant Khandani Rajdhani shares three easy recipes.

Tirangi Salad

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red onion , chopped

100 gms feta cheese, cubed

Salad oil or virgin olive oil to toss

1 piece of lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped

Chaat masala

Method:

1. Mix the red bell pepper, green bell pepper, feta cheese and red onion in a bowl.

2. In a small bowl, take oil, add lime juice, sugar, salt and pepper to make the dressing.

3. Mix the dressing with all the cut vegetables and garnish with the coriander.

4. Your Tirangi salad is ready to be served.

Also read | From the hills to the chef's pantry



Tiranga Lassi

Ingredients

2 tbs kesar syrup

3 cups curd

2 tbs khus syrup

1 tbs elaichi powder

3 tbs sugar

Sliced pistachio for garnishing

Method

Whisk curd, and mix in sugar and elaichi powder.

2. Then divide the curd into three equal portions. In one portion, blend kesar syrup for orange colour. In another, blend khus syrup for the green colour. Leave the third portion untouched.

5. In a tall glass, pour the green curd first, followed by the plain white and in the end pour the orange curd. You should be able to make two-three glasses of lassi. Garnish with pistachio and serve cold.

3. Tirangi Bread Pakoda

Ingredients

For stuffing:

A slab of 100 gms paneer

Green chutney

3-1 tsps green chillies, chopped

4-5 tsps coriander leaves, chopped

2 tsps mint leaves, chopped

One-fourth tsp red chilli paste

Salt to taste



Tomato Ketchup to accompany the pakodas and layer the paneer

One-fourth tsp garam masala powder

Half tsp dry mango powder (amchur powder)

For the batter:

1 cup besan

One-fourth tsp red chilli powder

One-fourth tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp ajwain

1 pinch asafoetida

A pinch of baking soda (optional)

Half to two-third cups water or add as required

Salt to taste



4-5 small slices of brown or white bread

Oil for deep frying

Method

Cut the paneer and bread slices into equal triangles.

2. In a kadhai, pour the oil for deep frying and place it on medium flame.

Batter:

1. In a bowl, take the besan, ajwain, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, asafoetida, baking soda and salt.

2. Add around half cup water and mix very well.

3. The batter should not be very thick or too thin. If the batter is too thick, then add more water.

4. Add a few drops of hot oil from the kadhai. Mix well.

Green chutney: In a blender, put all the ingredients. Blitz and make a paste.

Assemble the pakoda:

1. Spread mint chutney on one triangular piece of bread, and pinch of kashmiri chilli paste with a tomato ketchup on another.

2. Take one piece of paneer and place it on a bread slice. Cover the paneer with another bread slice. You now have a triangular bread sandwich. Press it slightly to ensure the layers stay in place.

3. Take the entire sandwich in your hand, or use tongs to dip it in the besan batter.

4. Coat the bread sandwich evenly with the batter. Be gentle.

5. By now, the oil should be smoking hot. Slide in the batter-coated bread sandwich.

6. Fry the bread pakoras on a medium flame till they are crisp and golden brown.

7. Place each pakoda on a tissue paper that absorbs the excess oil.

8. Serve them hot or warm with tomato sauce. Wash them down with lassi or chai.

Also read | Food trail: On a quest for the creamiest Irani chai in Hyderabad