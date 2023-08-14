Planning an Independence Day-themed party? Try these recipes

Whether you want to throw an Independence Day-themed party or plan a picnic, here are recipes that will add to the fun. Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, of the restaurant Khandani Rajdhani shares three easy recipes.
Ingredients
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 red onion , chopped
100 gms feta cheese, cubed
Salad oil or virgin olive oil to toss
1 piece of lime, juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh coriander, chopped
Chaat masala
Method:
1. Mix the red bell pepper, green bell pepper, feta cheese and red onion in a bowl.
2. In a small bowl, take oil, add lime juice, sugar, salt and pepper to make the dressing.
3. Mix the dressing with all the cut vegetables and garnish with the coriander.
4. Your Tirangi salad is ready to be served.
Ingredients
2 tbs kesar syrup
3 cups curd
2 tbs khus syrup
1 tbs elaichi powder
3 tbs sugar
Sliced pistachio for garnishing
Method
2. Then divide the curd into three equal portions. In one portion, blend kesar syrup for orange colour. In another, blend khus syrup for the green colour. Leave the third portion untouched.
5. In a tall glass, pour the green curd first, followed by the plain white and in the end pour the orange curd. You should be able to make two-three glasses of lassi. Garnish with pistachio and serve cold.
Ingredients
For stuffing:
A slab of 100 gms paneer
Green chutney
3-1 tsps green chillies, chopped
4-5 tsps coriander leaves, chopped
2 tsps mint leaves, chopped
One-fourth tsp red chilli paste
Salt to taste
Tomato Ketchup to accompany the pakodas and layer the paneer
One-fourth tsp garam masala powder
Half tsp dry mango powder (amchur powder)
For the batter:
1 cup besan
One-fourth tsp red chilli powder
One-fourth tsp garam masala powder
1 tsp ajwain
1 pinch asafoetida
A pinch of baking soda (optional)
Half to two-third cups water or add as required
Salt to taste
4-5 small slices of brown or white bread
Oil for deep frying
Batter:
1. In a bowl, take the besan, ajwain, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, asafoetida, baking soda and salt.
2. Add around half cup water and mix very well.
3. The batter should not be very thick or too thin. If the batter is too thick, then add more water.
4. Add a few drops of hot oil from the kadhai. Mix well.
Green chutney: In a blender, put all the ingredients. Blitz and make a paste.
Assemble the pakoda:
1. Spread mint chutney on one triangular piece of bread, and pinch of kashmiri chilli paste with a tomato ketchup on another.
2. Take one piece of paneer and place it on a bread slice. Cover the paneer with another bread slice. You now have a triangular bread sandwich. Press it slightly to ensure the layers stay in place.
3. Take the entire sandwich in your hand, or use tongs to dip it in the besan batter.
4. Coat the bread sandwich evenly with the batter. Be gentle.
5. By now, the oil should be smoking hot. Slide in the batter-coated bread sandwich.
6. Fry the bread pakoras on a medium flame till they are crisp and golden brown.
7. Place each pakoda on a tissue paper that absorbs the excess oil.
8. Serve them hot or warm with tomato sauce. Wash them down with lassi or chai.