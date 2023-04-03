How to make shepherd’s pie like a chef Make this heartening one-pot meal for Easter this week /food/cook/how-to-make-shepherd-s-pie-like-a-chef-111680526878503.html 111680526878503 story

Traditionally in the United Kingdom, shepherd’s pie was made with minced beef. The dish, believed to have originated in the eighteenth century, was known as cottage pie, and was eaten by those who couldn’t afford expensive ingredients or lavish meals. This recipe has been tweaked for the Indian kitchen by chef Gunjit Singh Chawla, corporate chef at Independence Brewing Co. He uses minced lamb to prepare a hearty shepherd’s pie.

Ingredients

200 gms mashed potato mixed with cheese

300 gms lamb, minced

60 gms carrot

60 gms green peas

2-3 sprigs rosemary

5 ml Worcestershire sauce

100 gms onion

20 gms garlic clove

Salt to taste

3-4 gms black pepper

15 -20 ml olive oil

20 gms refined flour

60 ml red wine

100 ml chicken stock

20 gms tomato paste

50 ml red wine

Method

1. Take a skillet pan, add oil and saute the minced lamb for 8 mins. Add chopped onion and garlic and saute for another 6 mins.

2. Add refined flour and cook till the flour sticks to the plan, deglaze with red wine. Cook for a minute. Add the chicken stock, rosemary , tomato paste, WC sauce. Cook for a few minutes.

3. Add the vegetables and cook till they mix uniformly. Check seasoning and cook covered on low heat till the sauce thickens.

4. Take a deep pie pan, add the meat mixture to the pan and spread it evenly. Place the cheesy potato mash on the top surface of the meat mix and spread evenly. Drizzle some melted butter on top

of the mashed potato.

5. Place the pan in the oven for around 25- 30 mins at a temperature of 200 deg C .

7. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve it hot.

Serving tip: Run a knife through the brown edges, scoop the meat along with mash. Serve with warm bread rolls and salad.