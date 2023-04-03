How to make shepherd’s pie like a chef

Traditionally in the United Kingdom, shepherd’s pie was made with minced beef. The dish, believed to have originated in the eighteenth century, was known as cottage pie, and was eaten by those who couldn’t afford expensive ingredients or lavish meals. This recipe has been tweaked for the Indian kitchen by chef Gunjit Singh Chawla, corporate chef at Independence Brewing Co. He uses minced lamb to prepare a hearty shepherd’s pie.
Ingredients
200 gms mashed potato mixed with cheese
300 gms lamb, minced
60 gms carrot
60 gms green peas
2-3 sprigs rosemary
5 ml Worcestershire sauce
100 gms onion
20 gms garlic clove
Salt to taste
3-4 gms black pepper
15 -20 ml olive oil
20 gms refined flour
60 ml red wine
100 ml chicken stock
20 gms tomato paste
50 ml red wine
Method
1. Take a skillet pan, add oil and saute the minced lamb for 8 mins. Add chopped onion and garlic and saute for another 6 mins.
2. Add refined flour and cook till the flour sticks to the plan, deglaze with red wine. Cook for a minute. Add the chicken stock, rosemary , tomato paste, WC sauce. Cook for a few minutes.
3. Add the vegetables and cook till they mix uniformly. Check seasoning and cook covered on low heat till the sauce thickens.
4. Take a deep pie pan, add the meat mixture to the pan and spread it evenly. Place the cheesy potato mash on the top surface of the meat mix and spread evenly. Drizzle some melted butter on top
of the mashed potato.
5. Place the pan in the oven for around 25- 30 mins at a temperature of 200 deg C .
7. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve it hot.
Serving tip: Run a knife through the brown edges, scoop the meat along with mash. Serve with warm bread rolls and salad.