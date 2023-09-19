Ganesh Chaturthi recipes: Sweet and savoury treats Here’s how you can make chocolate walnut modak, chikoo shrikhand and makai dal vada /food/cook/ganesh-chaturthi-recipes-modak-sweet-vada-111695094705831.html 111695094705831 story

Ganesh Chaturthi begins today and the festivities will include delicious modaks along with an array of sweet and savoury treats. Vinod Kanowjia, executive chef at the resort Rhythm in Maharashtra’s Lonavala shares three easy recipes for friends, family and guests.

Chocolate walnut modak

200 gm khoya/mawa

3 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp walnut, chopped

10 strands saffron

3 tbsp cocoa powder

4 tbsp chocolate, grated

3 tbsp sugar

Method

1. Grate the mawa finely.

2. Heat a pan and melt ghee. When it starts to heat up, add mawa and cook on very low slowly until the mawa starts to melt.

3. Then add sugar to mawa and mix properly on low heat.

4. Add finely chopped walnut and saffron.

5. Add cocoa powder, grated chocolate and mix thoroughly. Remove from heat.

6. Transfer the mixture in a tray which is greased with ghee or oil and let it cool.

7. Now start making modak. Grease the modak mould, fill in the mixture, close the mould, press lightly, open and remove the modak.

8. After removing the modak from the mould, keep it on a greased tray or butter paper. Serve.

Chiku kesar Shrikhand

1 kilo yogurt or curd

10 soft ripened chikoo

6 tbsp sugar, powdered

20 strands saffron

2 tbsp warm milk

1 tbsp shredded pistachio-

Methods

1. Hang the yogurt or curd in a muslin cloth for three to four hours. If possible, place a weight on it.

2. Peel the chikoo. Put it in a blender with sugar and make a smooth paste.

3. Soak saffron strands in warm milk and leave aside.

4. Place the hung yogurt in a bowl. Mix in the chikoo-sugar paste and whip gently till the texture is creamy.

5. Add saffron infused milk to the yogurt mixture and mix again with the help of a whisk till the yogurt gets a nice saffron colour

6. Dish out in small bowls and refrigerate for at least one hour or more. Garnish with pistachio and serve chilled.

Makai dal vada

250 gm sweet corn kernel

100 gm channa dal soaked overnight

1 tbsp dill, chopped

1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp green chilli, chopped

1 tsp cumin, roasted

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp fennel, whole

Half tsp ajwain, whole

Salt to taste

2 tbsp channa dal powder, roasted

Oil for deep frying

1 tbsp chaat masala

Method

1. Place the whole channa dal and corn kernel in a blender. Blitz till the whole dal and corn kernels appear coarsely grounded. Add a bit of water to form a thick paste.

2. Place this mixture in a bowl. Add chilli, coriander, dill, cumin, fennel, ajwain and salt, and mix well.

4. Use roasted channa dal powder or besan to thicken the batter if it is very soft.

5. Check the seasoning and let the mixture rest for some time.

6. Heat vegetable oil in a shallow pan.

7. Make a flat patty out of the mixture with damp hands. Fry in very slow heat.

